L&T semiconductor expands into cellular IoT modules

L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has announced its entry into the cellular Internet of Things (IoT) module segment at CES 2026, signalling an expansion of its semiconductor activities beyond chip design. The move marks a step into providing ready-to-integrate connectivity solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and device makers across sectors such as energy metering, industrial sensing and connected mobility.

The company said the new portfolio is intended to help manufacturers integrate pre-certified 4G cellular connectivity into their devices more quickly, reducing development timelines and lowering research and development costs. By offering modules rather than standalone chips, LTSCT aims to simplify product design for customers targeting both domestic and international markets, while addressing growing demand for standardised and compliant connectivity solutions.

LTSCT unveiled its first cellular IoT module at the event, built on Qualcomm’s QCM2290 platform. The module is designed to support large-scale deployments by combining cellular performance with power efficiency, which is critical for IoT and edge applications that operate in constrained environments. The company said the module incorporates proprietary LTSCT firmware focused on power management and connectivity stability, with tools intended to ease system integration for device manufacturers.

According to LTSCT, the modules have been designed in India and aligned with global telecommunications standards, allowing them to be deployed across multiple markets. Production is being carried out in collaboration with Indian electronics manufacturing services (EMS) partners, a model intended to support scalability and quality consistency while strengthening local manufacturing capabilities.

A key aspect of the offering is pre-certification, which the company said is aimed at reducing regulatory complexity for OEMs and helping products reach the market more quickly. The modules are also positioned as cost-efficient solutions, balancing reliability and performance with a lower total cost of ownership, an important consideration for high-volume IoT deployments.

The launch comes at a time when IoT adoption is accelerating across industries including automotive, utilities, logistics, agriculture, manufacturing and smart city infrastructure. Industry estimates cited by the company indicate that India’s IoT module market is expected to grow at over 20% compound annual growth rate, driven largely by utility, mobility and industrial use cases. LTSCT said its entry into the segment aligns with national initiatives such as Make in India and Digital India, while also addressing global certification and compliance requirements.

Commenting on the development, Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive of L&T Semiconductor Technologies, said the decision to enter the module segment reflects both rising demand for IoT connectivity and the increasing maturity of India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem. He noted that while the company has traditionally focused on designing semiconductor solutions as a fabless player, offering modules allows it to provide more complete, ready-to-deploy solutions for customers.

Kumar added that the move represents an expansion up the value chain, enabling customers to shorten development cycles and reduce engineering effort by adopting pre-integrated and certified modules. He said the approach is intended to help manufacturers bring connected products to market more efficiently, both in India and internationally.

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India, said the collaboration reflects India’s growing role as a centre for hardware innovation and intelligent infrastructure development. He added that working with ecosystem partners such as LTSCT supports the creation of scalable IoT solutions that combine global performance standards with local innovation and value creation.