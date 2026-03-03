Global IoT eSIM solution based on SGP.32 unveiled

IDEMIA Secure Transactions, Tele2 IoT and Cisco have launched one of the first commercially available end-to-end IoT solutions based on the GSMA SGP.32 eSIM standard. The solution was introduced at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona.

The offering is designed to enable businesses to provision, manage and coordinate connected devices globally through a single platform and a single eSIM stock-keeping unit (SKU).

Simplifying Global IoT Deployment

Organisations deploying IoT devices across multiple regions have traditionally faced complex logistics and higher operating costs, often requiring different physical SIM cards for different markets. The new solution aims to simplify these processes by allowing devices to be connected and managed worldwide without the need for multiple SIM variants.

The solution combines IDEMIA Secure Transactions’ GSMA-certified SGP.32 eSIM ecosystem, which supports remote activation and updates, with Cisco’s Mobility Services Platform, including its IoT Control Center with SGP.32 orchestration capabilities. Tele2 IoT provides global connectivity, remote eSIM profile management and customer support.

By removing the need for local SIM sourcing, manual provisioning and physical SIM replacement, the companies state that deployment timelines can be significantly reduced. Tele2 IoT and IDEMIA Secure Transactions also manage local network onboarding and regulatory requirements in markets with specific compliance rules.

Representatives from the three companies said the collaboration is intended to simplify global IoT deployment and enable remote lifecycle management at scale under the SGP.32 specification.