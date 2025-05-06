GX group integrates Khadi and Bamboo into Wi-Fi hardware to support sustainability goals

In an effort to expand its sustainability initiatives and diversify its 'Made in India' portfolio, GX Group has announced the integration of recyclable, reusable, and renewable materials,specifically Khadi and bamboo, into its WiFi ONT and router hardware.

Advertisment

This development builds upon the company’s ongoing ‘Ecoverse’ initiative, which aims to manufacture WiFi routers and GPON ONTs using recycled and biodegradable components. The latest phase introduces the use of Khadi, a traditional Indian fabric made from cotton, silk, and wool, along with bamboo mesh sourced from fast-growing bamboo species predominantly cultivated in the North-Eastern region of India.

As part of the new 'Khadi Series', the company has incorporated this handspun fabric into the casing of WiFi 6 and WiFi 7 hardware. Bamboo mesh, valued for its renewability due to its rapid growth rate, is also being used as an alternative to conventional plastic components.

Commenting on the initiative, Paritosh Prajapati, CEO of GX Group, stated, "As India advances its fibre network, we must balance growth with environmental responsibility. GX supports environmentally friendly design while also aiming to contribute to local economic development by utilising traditional materials such as Khadi and bamboo. Our use of recycled and biodegradable components aligns with India’s climate objectives and the Swachh Bharat mission."

Advertisment

The Ecoverse initiative also responds to international environmental requirements, including the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which imposes emissions-related conditions on imports. This alignment is expected to improve GX Group’s competitiveness in environmentally conscious export markets.

India is projected to become the world’s second-largest fibre broadband market by 2030, with an estimated 110 million active lines. As digital infrastructure expands, the environmental footprint of telecom equipment, especially plastic usage, continues to grow. GX Group’s efforts seek to address these challenges by promoting alternatives that reduce e-waste and support environmentally responsible production.

The extended Ecoverse programme focuses on compliance with global e-waste management standards, while also incorporating local materials to support India’s traditional crafts and industries. With the wired broadband market in India projected to exceed USD 1.8 billion by FY 2030–31, the introduction of sustainable networking equipment positions GX Group within a growing demand for environmentally conscious innovation.

Advertisment

Additionally, as part of the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the company continues to expand its product offerings,including IoT devices, WiFi routers, and network switches, with an emphasis on sustainability.