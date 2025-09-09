Delberto and MP tourism board launch e-commerce platform for artisans

Delberto, a SaaS-based e-commerce platform, claimed to be India's first, focused on underserved communities and rural artisans, has launched Craftgroom, an online portal developed in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB). The platform was officially introduced at the Regional Tourism Conclave 2025, held in Gwalior.

Craftgroom aims to facilitate direct market access for artisans by offering a structured online system. It is intended to allow artisans to concentrate on production while extending their reach to customers across India and internationally.

The platform offers a unified onboarding and sales interface for artisans registered with MPTB, incorporating catalogue management, order processing, payment systems, and fulfilment services. To support buyer assurance, eligible products listed on Craftgroom will display an MPTB certification mark, denoting authenticity and compliance with defined quality standards.

The initiative combines technology deployment with capacity-building efforts. Delberto has onboarded over 50 artisans to date and plans to extend participation to 500 artisans by the end of the year. Training modules are being introduced in phases to support first-time sellers in adopting digital tools, standardising product information, and engaging in promotional activities linked to tourism circuits and state-led campaigns.

Prateek Ojha, founder of Delberto, described the platform as "infrastructure for livelihoods", noting that the collaboration with MPTB integrates authentication, logistics, and retail tools into a single system, allowing crafts from Madhya Pradesh to be made accessible and verifiable at scale.

The launch took place alongside a series of tourism and heritage initiatives announced by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav during the Conclave. Themed “Timeless Gwalior: Echoes of Culture, Spirit of Legacy,” the Conclave brought together policymakers, investors, and cultural stakeholders to align heritage conservation with sustainable entrepreneurship across the state.