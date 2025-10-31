Vodafone to acquire cloud specialist Skaylink for 175 mn euros

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire one hundred per cent of Skaylink GmbH (Skaylink) for a total consideration of 175 million euros. The acquisition will be made primarily from funds managed by Waterland Private Equity.

Skaylink is a European provider of cloud, digital transformation, and cybersecurity services, with offices in Germany and across several other European countries. The company employs more than 500 people and works across Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services environments, supporting clients with cloud migration, management, and artificial intelligence solutions.

Vodafone said the acquisition will add to its capabilities in providing managed and digital services to enterprise and public sector clients. The transaction forms part of Vodafone Business’s plan to expand in areas such as cloud, cybersecurity, and managed IT services.

The move reflects a wider trend in the telecommunications industry, where operators are broadening their enterprise technology portfolios to meet growing demand for secure hybrid cloud infrastructure and digital systems. Vodafone’s acquisition of Skaylink is expected to strengthen its position in this market across Europe. Completion of the transaction is anticipated by the end of March 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

Nick Read, CEO of Vodafone Business, said,“The acquisition of Skaylink reinforces our commitment to helping customers accelerate their digital transformation. Skaylink’s deep expertise in cloud, AI, and security complements Vodafone’s strengths in connectivity and managed services, enabling us to deliver more comprehensive and secure digital solutions across Europe.”