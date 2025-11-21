Vi renews three-year IT and cyber-resilience deal with Kyndryl

Kyndryl, a provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, has renewed its partnership with telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) for three years. The agreement focuses on transforming Vi’s IT operations delivery, streamlining application operations management and establishing a unified, integrated cyber-resilience framework.

Under the extended partnership, Kyndryl will design and implement a cyber-resilience framework addressing security governance, zero-touch services, data protection, identity and access management, security operations and incident recovery. It will also redesign Vi’s cybersecurity architecture to strengthen compliance with expected future regulatory requirements. The updated approach is intended to improve Vi’s overall security posture, reduce manual intervention and provide earlier visibility of threats and vulnerabilities, supporting quicker recovery of critical business data.

Kyndryl will introduce a next-generation IT operations delivery model based on advanced automation and data-driven insights. This model will support Vi in moving towards a zero-touch delivery framework by modernising platform capabilities and enhancing service delivery. Kyndryl will also lead major transformation projects in backup, storage management and continuous data protection (CDP), aimed at improving operational agility and lowering costs.

Vi will continue to use Kyndryl Bridge, the company’s AI-driven open integration platform, to support operational improvements through automation and data-led insights. To date, Kyndryl Bridge has deployed more than 1,000 automations at Vi, reducing delivery event noise by 15% and providing unified observability of business services. The platform currently generates over 15 million AI-enabled insights each month and supports more than 1,200 customers globally in managing and developing their IT estates. Kyndryl continues to invest in the platform to improve service quality and support customers’ growth.

“Our focus at Vi is on strengthening a resilient, scalable and intelligent IT foundation that enables innovation and business agility,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vi. “Our collaboration with Kyndryl helps us make use of automation, AI-driven insights and a zero-touch operations model to optimise our IT infrastructure. This renewed partnership supports our long-term technology and business objectives.”

“We appreciate Vodafone India’s continued confidence in our experience in managing mission-critical systems and complex transformation programmes,” said Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India. “Our understanding of Vodafone India’s priorities has enabled us to support the development of its IT and digital foundations while improving agility and operational efficiency.”

Telecom organisations in India and globally are placing greater emphasis on automation, data, cloud and network transformation to remain competitive. Kyndryl continues to provide integrated solutions across IT infrastructure, network management, security services, big data, AI and automation.

Kyndryl’s partnership with Vi has included major technology integration and transformation initiatives, such as merging two separate entities to form Vodafone Idea Limited, maintaining continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic through an agile Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and completing 26 consolidation projects to support key business functions.

The extended partnership positions Vi to align its IT strategy more closely with business priorities, improve returns on IT investments and reduce time-to-market for new digital services and products.