Vi Extends IoT and AMI capabilities to gas metering

Vi Business, the enterprise division of telecom operator Vi, has announced the expansion of its Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) portfolio to include smart gas metering solutions for City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks.

Vi Business, which deployed one of India’s earliest large-scale smart electricity metering systems in 2018, is extending its Internet of Things (IoT) and AMI capabilities to support the growing requirements of the CGD sector. The initiative aligns with broader efforts to modernise utility infrastructure and improve standards across metering and distribution systems.

According to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the CGD sector is expected to become India’s largest consumer of natural gas by the end of the decade, accounting for almost one-third of national demand. With expanding consumption, smart gas metering is increasingly viewed as a key tool for addressing issues such as leakage, theft, manual billing errors and other factors contributing to lost and unaccounted gas.

The smart gas metering solution introduced by Vi Business uses Narrowband-IoT technology and dedicated communication networks to support CGD operators in improving operational efficiency and billing accuracy.

Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at Vi, said digital metering is shaping new approaches within utility operations. He noted that smart gas metering represents an important development for CGD networks and stated that Vi Business aims to support operators seeking to reduce inefficiencies and strengthen revenue assurance.