Transforming connectivity and capacity

India can build a world-class telecom ecosystem by using small cells, IBS, street furniture, and DISCOMs while addressing regulatory hurdles effectively

Advertisment

The telecom sector in India is on the threshold of a transformative leap, poised to redefine connectivity in the world’s largest democracy. Projected to reach a market size of USD 214 billion by 2024 and contributing over 6.5% to the nation’s GDP, the telecom industry is set to play a crucial role in India’s journey towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

TRAI has recommended using street furniture, such as streetlights, traffic signals, metro pillars, and electricity poles, for small cell and aerial fibre deployment.

The sector’s evolution is remarkable: from when mobile phones were a luxury to today, India boasts the world’s second-largest subscriber base of approximately 1.09 billion users as of April 2024. This growth is mirrored in the country’s rapidly expanding telecom infrastructure, with the number of towers doubling to 800,000 and fibre optic cable coverage expanding from 110,000 km to an impressive 4.09 million km over the past decade.

Advertisment

At the heart of this transformation lies the innovative concept of ‘Sharing of Telecom Infrastructure,’ facilitated by Infrastructure Providers. This approach has positioned India as a global leader in infrastructure sharing, offering significant advantages, including reduced capital and operational expenditures, minimised asset duplication, and lower entry barriers for new players in the market.

The Urban-Rural Divide and the Path Forward

While India’s overall teledensity stands at an impressive 85.78%, a closer look reveals a stark urban-rural divide. Urban areas boast a teledensity of 133.42%, while rural regions lag at 59.44%. This disparity underscores the immense potential and necessity for growth in India’s rural telecom market.

Advertisment

The Government of India has initiated numerous projects and schemes to bridge this gap and usher in a new age of connectivity. Flagship programmes like Digital India, the National Digital Communications Policy 2018, and the National Broadband Mission aim to accelerate digitalisation and provide high-speed, low-latency Internet access nationwide. The recent introduction of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, further demonstrates the government’s commitment to modernising the regulatory framework.

The 5G Revolution and

Infrastructure Challenges

Advertisment

As India embarks on its 5G journey, the telecom landscape is set for a dramatic shift. The rollout of this next-generation technology demands a significant increase in network density, presenting challenges and opportunities. Traditional macro cell towers, while still crucial, are no longer sufficient to meet the demands of 5G networks.

This is where innovative solutions like small cells, in-building systems (IBS), and the creative use of street furniture come into play. These technologies are add-ons and essential components in creating a robust, ubiquitous 5G infrastructure.

Small Cells: The Key to Network Densification

Advertisment

Small cells are emerging as a critical solution for network densification. These compact, easily deployable units offer several advantages, making them essential for modern telecom infrastructure.

Their small size allows for installation on various structures, from lamp posts to building facades, showcasing their versatility. Small cells can provide targeted coverage in high-density areas or inside buildings where macro cells struggle to penetrate, thus enhancing coverage. Additionally, by utilising existing structures and aerial fibre, small cells can significantly reduce deployment and operational costs, highlighting their cost-efficiency.

The Small Cell Forum forecasts rapid global growth in this market from 2022 to 2027, driven by open networks and new operating models. Recognising this potential, India is actively exploring Small-Cell-as-a-Service or ScaaS models for efficient network expansion.

Advertisment

Leveraging Street Furniture

for 5G Deployment

Advertisment

Using street furniture for telecom infrastructure is gaining traction in India. Streetlights, traffic signals, metro pillars, and electricity poles are being repurposed to host small cells and other telecom equipment. This approach accelerates 5G deployment, optimises urban spaces, and reduces the need for standalone towers.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has supported this initiative by releasing recommendations on using street furniture for small cell and aerial fibre deployment. This move aligns with the government’s vision of creating a digital infrastructure that is both efficient and aesthetically integrated into urban landscapes.

In-Building Solutions: Bringing 5G Indoors

Studies show that 85% of data and 70% of voice traffic are generated indoors, so the importance of robust in-building solutions (IBS) cannot be overstated. IBS technologies ensure seamless connectivity within multi-story buildings, commercial complexes, hotels, malls, and airports.

Beyond improved connectivity, IBS installations offer several advantages. They often require less workforce than macro tower erections, reducing labour and costs. Additionally, indoor equipment is shielded from harsh weather conditions, ensuring more reliable service. IBS also enhances sustainability by reducing material wastage and promoting eco-friendliness. Furthermore, factory-prefabricated components used in IBS ensure higher quality standards, improving service quality overall.

The Role of DISCOMs in Telecom Infrastructure

Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) are emerging as unexpected allies in the telecom revolution. With their extensive network of poles and infrastructure, DISCOMs are well-positioned to support the deployment of small cells and fibre optic cables. This collaboration between the power and telecom sectors could be a game-changer in accelerating the 5G rollout, especially in urban areas.

Challenges and the Way Forward

Despite the promising outlook, several challenges need addressing. Regulatory hurdles must be streamlined, with uniform Right of Way rules implemented across states. Infrastructure sharing should be encouraged to allow non-discriminatory access to public infrastructure for telecom equipment installation.

Ensuring reliable electricity supply and fair tariffs for telecom equipment is essential. Developing cost-effective solutions for backhaul connectivity to connect small cells to the core network is crucial. Additionally, comprehensive evaluations are necessary to ensure the safe installation of equipment on existing structures.

The Department of Telecommunications’ introduction of the Digital Communication Readiness Index (DCRI) is a step in the right direction. By benchmarking state performance in digital communication initiatives, the DCRI aims to foster healthy competition and knowledge sharing, ultimately accelerating progress towards a fully connected India.

A Digital Future Beckons

As India aspires to become a USD 5 trillion economy and a global digital powerhouse, the telecom sector stands at the forefront of this transformation. The convergence of 5G technology, innovative infrastructure solutions, and supportive government policies set the stage for a connectivity revolution.

The challenges are significant, but so are the opportunities. By embracing new technologies like small cells and IBS, leveraging existing infrastructure through street furniture and DISCOM collaborations, and addressing regulatory and operational hurdles, India can create a world-class telecom ecosystem uniquely tailored to its diverse needs.

Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, the telecom sector in India is poised for an exciting journey. The focus on bridging the digital divide, rapid technological advancements, and increasing adoption promises to transform not just connectivity and capacity but the fabric of Indian society. The dream of a truly digital India, where high-speed, low-latency connectivity reaches every corner of the country, is no longer a distant vision but an achievable reality.

In this transformative journey, every stakeholder has a crucial role, from government bodies and telecom operators to infrastructure providers and end-users. As we stand on the brink of this new era, the message is clear: the future of Indian telecom is not just about connecting devices; it’s about empowering lives, driving innovation, and propelling the nation towards a brighter, more connected future.

By Tilak Raj Dua

The author is the Director General of the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA).

feedbackvnd@cybermedia.co.in