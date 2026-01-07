TRAI empanels RANext as digital connectivity rating agency

RANext Technologies has been empanelled by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as a Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA), enabling the company to assess and rate the digital connectivity infrastructure of buildings across the country.

As a TRAI-authorised DCRA, RANext will evaluate in-building digital infrastructure from a user-focused, real-world perspective. Assessments will cover parameters such as fibre infrastructure standards, in-building network design, broadband and Wi-Fi performance within premises, and preparedness for emerging smart technologies.

India’s shift towards a digital-first economy has increased the importance of reliable connectivity across sectors including education, healthcare, banking, work and entertainment. With close to a billion internet users and growing adoption of smart homes and offices, digital performance has become a significant factor in how buildings are used and valued. Despite this, many properties continue to be designed and assessed without reference to digital connectivity performance.

Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies are intended to address this gap by providing an objective, standardised assessment of in-building digital and communication systems. Using a star-rating framework, the DCRA mechanism enables stakeholders to evaluate a property’s level of digital readiness in a consistent and comparable manner.

Commenting on the development, Ankit Goel, Chairman and Founder of Space World Group, the parent company of RANext Technologies, said the empanelment recognises the company’s technical expertise and its role in assessing digital infrastructure in real estate developments.

The DCRA framework is designed to provide a transparent and neutral benchmark for developers, property owners, service providers and buyers to understand how well a building is equipped to support digital services. It is expected to encourage developers to integrate robust digital infrastructure at the design stage, while enabling buyers, tenants and enterprises to make more informed decisions.

For developers and property owners, a DCRA rating serves as an independent indicator of a building’s digital capabilities, while for occupants it offers greater clarity on connectivity quality and suitability for digital use cases such as remote working, streaming and connected living.

The empanelment allows RANext to participate in the implementation of national digital connectivity standards for real estate, aligning with broader initiatives aimed at improving the quality and consistency of digital infrastructure in buildings.