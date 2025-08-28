Techno Digital inaugurates 36 MW data centre in Chennai

Techno Digital, the digital infrastructure division of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited (TEECL), has announced the opening of its 36 MW data centre located at SIPCOT IT Park, Siruseri, Chennai. The facility forms part of Techno Digital’s broader USD1 billion investment initiative to develop sustainable and scalable digital infrastructure across India.

Occupying over 200,000 sq ft, the data centre can accommodate approximately 2,400 high-density racks. It is designed to support variable power densities ranging from 10 kW to 50 kW per rack and beyond, making it one of the country’s advanced AI-ready infrastructure assets. Strategically situated within Chennai’s IT corridor, the facility offers robust resilience against environmental risks and direct connectivity to multiple submarine cable landing stations and domestic network providers, essential components of India’s internet backbone.

Key infrastructure features:

Electrical Infrastructure : An on-site 110 kV GIS substation with dual power feeds from independent substations ensures high availability. These are connected via underground cable paths to minimise weather-related disruptions.

Power Supply to IT Load : The facility uses advanced uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, certified and tested with NVIDIA’s latest GB200 series, to support critical IT operations.

Cooling Systems: The data centre employs a combination of centrifugal water-cooled chillers and adiabatic cooling towers. This enables efficient power usage effectiveness (PUE) and reduces water consumption by up to 75%.

Ankit Saraiya, Director and CEO of Techno Digital, stated,"This facility represents a significant step in our long-term strategy to build scalable, efficient digital infrastructure aligned with national digital and sustainability goals. Chennai remains a key location for hyperscale data centres due to its infrastructure maturity, favourable policy environment, and access to a skilled workforce."

India's digital economy continues to grow rapidly, driven by increasing data consumption, widespread cloud adoption, and advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G. This growth highlights the need for scalable, secure, and energy-efficient data centre infrastructure. As sustainability becomes an integral consideration, energy and water efficiency have become key design criteria for new facilities.

Amit Agrawal, President of Techno Digital, added,"Digital-native enterprises increasingly demand infrastructure that offers availability, scalability, security, and operational resilience, while also supporting environmental goals. Our facility in Chennai, supported by a growing network of interconnected edge data centres, is intended to meet these evolving requirements."

Padam Prakash Gupta, Managing Director of TEECL, commented,

"This development reflects Techno Electric’s continued focus on creating high-quality infrastructure underpinned by financial discipline. The new data centre in Chennai stands as a testament to our engineering capabilities and long-term value creation for stakeholders."

Sustainability and environmental design

A notable feature of the facility is the allocation of 25% of the total site area to green spaces, claimed to be a first for the region. The data centre incorporates an energy-efficient building envelope, adiabatic cooling towers, and advanced systems for water treatment, recycling, and storage. These measures are intended to minimise water usage and heat gain, ensuring environmentally responsible operations.

The facility is designed to meet a Rated 3+ reliability standard and is on track for USGBC Gold certification, reflecting its environmental performance and operational efficiency.