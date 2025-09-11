TCS introduces chiplet services for semiconductors

Tata Consultancy Services , a global provider of IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has announced the launch of its Chiplet-based System Engineering Services. This offering is aimed at supporting semiconductor companies in advancing beyond the limitations of traditional chip design. By leveraging chiplets small integrated circuits that function as modular building blocks TCS aims to help chipmakers produce faster, more efficient, and higher-performing processors, at a time when global demand for semiconductors is increasing significantly.

The launch is particularly timely for India, whose semiconductor market is valued at an estimated Rs 45–50 billion for 2024–25, with projections indicating it could grow to Rs 100–110 billion by 2030. The Indian government is backing this growth through the Rs 76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission, which seeks to position the country as a global centre for chip design and manufacturing. India already accounts for 20% of the world’s chip design engineers, and several international firms are investing in domestic manufacturing and assembly operations. TCS’ new services are expected to further support this ecosystem, offering both Indian and international companies access to specialised expertise in chip-to-system engineering.

The semiconductor industry is currently undergoing a major shift. Traditional scaling methods,shrinking transistors to fit more on a single chip,are no longer sufficient to meet performance demands. The industry is therefore moving towards chiplet-based design, where multiple smaller chips are integrated to serve specific functions. This modular approach allows for greater design flexibility, faster time to market, and reduced costs. It is becoming increasingly relevant amid rising demand driven by artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, mobile devices, electric vehicles, and connected technologies.

Commenting on the launch, V Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services at TCS, said,“Semiconductors are foundational to digital innovation. Our Chiplet-based System Engineering Services will help semiconductor enterprises accelerate chiplet tapeouts, offering greater flexibility, scalability, and quicker time to market. TCS’ investments in next-generation technologies, in-depth industry knowledge, and execution capabilities position us as a strong partner for innovation at scale.”

In a recent engagement, TCS collaborated with a North American semiconductor company to address the challenges of heterogeneous device integration. By adopting a chiplet-based design strategy, the client was able to streamline the development of AI processors and accelerate time to market.

TCS’ Chiplet-based System Engineering Services include comprehensive design and verification for industry standards such as UCIe (Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express) and HBM (High Bandwidth Memory). The company also offers advanced packaging design capabilities, including 2.5D and 3D interposers and multi-layer organic substrates, materials essential for connecting and supporting multi-chip packages. These services enable clients to develop next-generation multi-chip products with enhanced signal integrity, reduced latency, and smaller form factors.

With over 20 years of experience in the semiconductor domain and an extensive partner ecosystem, TCS has developed a broad portfolio of chip-to-system engineering services. The addition of chiplet-based capabilities is intended to expand access to cutting-edge chip design and support the development of next-generation technologies.