Tata Elxsi and GSMA sign MoU to advance API integration

Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GSMA under its Fusion initiative to support the acceleration of enterprise API adoption. The collaboration includes a global Statement of Requirements aimed at helping mobile network operators generate new revenue streams through the monetisation of standardised APIs. These APIs will enable enterprise-grade digital services across industries such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and entertainment.

Initially, the two organisations will focus on meeting enterprise demand in the automotive and drone sectors by supporting the development of digital services applications that leverage standardised Quality on Demand (QoD) APIs and other emerging network APIs.

Supporting network monetisation for future-ready operators

Network monetisation forms a key part of Tata Elxsi’s AI First Telco strategy, which aims to assist operators in expanding beyond connectivity and capturing enterprise market opportunities. According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global network API market is projected to grow from USD 1.96 billion in 2025 to USD 6.13 billion by 2030, driven by 5G adoption and enterprise digital transformation.

This collaboration positions Tata Elxsi to help operators accelerate time-to-market for API-based services, simplify integration processes, and develop new monetisation opportunities across multiple enterprise sectors and use cases.

Through this partnership, the GSMA will support mobile operators in delivering scalable, programmable network services, including QoD, location verification, and enhanced security, aligned with regional and industry-specific enterprise requirements. Leveraging the GSMA Open Gateway framework and CAMARA-standardised APIs, Tata Elxsi will design and implement use cases driven by enterprise demand, addressing sector-specific challenges and opportunities.

Applications in the automotive sector

In the automotive industry, potential use cases include enhanced driver and cabin monitoring, in-vehicle entertainment supported by QoD network APIs, location-based services, and KYC verification for shared mobility and fleet operations. These solutions will be delivered through Tata Elxsi’s Connected Digital Platform & Solutions, enabling seamless integration and efficient consumption of network APIs by enterprise customers.

Rajagopalan Rajappa, Chief Technology Officer, Communication Technologies & Platforms at Tata Elxsi, said, “This collaboration offers operators a pathway to transform their business value and service models for the future. By enabling network monetisation through standardised APIs, we support them in creating enterprise revenue opportunities backed by Tata Elxsi’s integration, platform, and managed service expertise.”

Paresh Modi, Senior Director, GSMA Fusion, added,“We are pleased to collaborate with Tata Elxsi through the GSMA Open Gateway initiative. Their experience in enterprise systems integration and software innovation will be valuable in accelerating mobile network API adoption. As the mobile industry evolves to open up new network capabilities, organisations like Tata Elxsi will play a vital role in addressing enterprise needs and scaling digital services across industries.”

Strategic focus areas under the MoU

Under the MoU, Tata Elxsi and the GSMA will focus on several strategic areas to support the adoption and implementation of standardised APIs. As part of enterprise demand generation, Tata Elxsi will publish a Global Statement of Requirements to encourage operators worldwide to adopt and align with standardised APIs. In the area of technical enablement, the company will integrate Open Gateway-certified CAMARA APIs into its TETHER platform, ensuring seamless enterprise connectivity and interoperability.

To accelerate go-to-market efforts, Tata Elxsi and the GSMA will jointly engage with mobile operators through pilot programmes and awareness initiatives conducted via GSMA platforms. Additionally, under commercial models, Tata Elxsi will design API consumption and monetisation frameworks for OEMs and operators, aimed at establishing sustainable and scalable revenue streams.