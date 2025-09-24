Synology boosts enterprise play with data management tools

Taiwan-based data management company Synology has unveiled the PAS7700, its first active-active NVMe all-flash storage system, as part of its broader push into India’s enterprise infrastructure market. The platform was showcased at Synology Media Connect 2025, held in Mumbai, alongside updates across data protection, video surveillance, and private cloud productivity.
“The new suite of enterprise-grade solutions is designed to help organisations strengthen cyber resilience and navigate the era of explosive data growth,” the company stated.
The announcements follow an 80% year-over-year increase in enterprise revenue, as Synology sharpens its focus on mid- to large-sized enterprises in government, finance, media, manufacturing, and education sectors.
“Businesses today face an increasingly complex IT environment—hybrid cloud infrastructures, growing compliance demands, and constant cyber threats,” said Antoine Yang, Regional Sales Head, Synology. “Our enterprise data management survey reveals that more than one-third of businesses have experienced data loss or security incidents, over 76% are not confident in handling ransomware, and nearly 60% report cost pressures as a major challenge,” he added.
Enterprise-Class Storage for Mission-Critical Workloads
The Parallel Active Station, PAS7700, according to the company, is engineered for enterprises that cannot afford service disruptions. Featuring a dual-controller, active-active architecture with redundant components, it ensures seamless failover and continuous availability.
With end-to-end NVMe design, the system delivers up to 2 million IOPS, 30 GB/s throughput, and sub-millisecond latency—a 3x performance gain over earlier models. It supports 3-2-1-1 data protection, in-line encryption, and is optimised for environments such as ERP, virtual machine clusters, and large-scale VDI.
“Downtime is a direct cost to business. PAS7700 is built to maintain uninterrupted service, even during hardware failures,” Yang said, adding that the platform can power 1,000 virtual desktops in under a minute, targeting high-load VDI environments.
He further informed that the commercial availability of PAS7700 is expected in Q1 2026, with 20 organisations worldwide already engaged in proof-of-concept testing. The early PoCs are focused on VDI burst scenarios, ERP and core database workloads, and VM consolidation on tier-one storage, alongside failover drills and policy-driven encryption validation for compliance teams.
Surveillance, Data Protection, and Productivity Tools
In the surveillance space, Synology introduced C2 Surveillance, a cloud-based video management system designed for multi-site deployments that eliminates the need for dedicated NVR hardware. The platform supports edge recording, failover, role-based access, and centralised cloud control—aimed at sectors with distributed infrastructure and real-time security requirements.
On the productivity front, Synology is adding ChatPlus and Synology Meet to its private-cloud office suite. These tools offer secure messaging and video conferencing capabilities. At the same time, upcoming AI features, such as OCR, semantic search, and real-time translation, will be powered by on-premises AI servers, preserving data privacy.
Earlier in May, the company launched the DP7200, a new appliance in its ActiveProtect lineup, targeting organisations that need to protect diverse workloads, including servers, virtual machines, databases, and Microsoft 365 data, across multiple office locations, remote, and branch offices. It also promises to offer centralised and remote backup capabilities with built-in immutability, network isolation, and ransomware protection.
“It can be deployed as a standalone backup node or as a central management hub for enterprise-wide protection,” the company stated.
Security and Enterprise Channel Focus in India
Security remains a cornerstone of Synology’s offerings. The company’s Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) responds to zero-day threats within 8 hours, releasing patches within 24 hours. “Security is not a layer—it is foundational,” Yang said. “We monitor globally through our Taiwan-based PSIRT and respond with speed and transparency.”
He further shared that Synology participates in bug bounty programmes with rewards of up to USD 20,000 and aligns with global standards and frameworks such as NIST, which are critical for public sector deployments.
“Security is now the number one priority for IT leaders worldwide,” added David Liu, Country Manager for the SAARC region. “Our 2025 portfolio demonstrates Synology’s commitment to delivering simple, scalable, and secure solutions that empower businesses to safeguard their most critical assets and thrive in the digital future.”
In India, Synology is scaling through channel partnerships across metros and Tier-1 cities. Liu confirmed ongoing investments in partner training, joint engagements, and reference deployments to support enterprise customers.
As Synology marks 25 years of operations, the company is signalling a transition from an SMB-centric brand to a full-stack enterprise infrastructure provider—rooted in performance, availability, and security, and scaled through partner enablement and local customer references in India.