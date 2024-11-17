Steering connectivity beyond the dashboard

As technology evolves, sectors beyond automotive—such as utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics—have recognised the advantages of eSIM technology. eSIM machine-to-machine (M2M) technology has transformed vehicle communication by simplifying logistical operations and allowing Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to change connectivity providers even after their products have been delivered. This adaptability enhances operational efficiency and ensures long-term connectivity for automotive manufacturers.

However, the complexity of eSIM M2M architecture has limited its successful deployments outside automotive, leading to the development of the eSIM IoT (Internet of Things) specification. The eSIM IoT specification maximises the reuse of existing architectures from eSIM Consumer, a variant connecting millions of smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets. Because eSIM IoT targets a variety of device types, it adopts functionalities from eSIM M2M while adding new capabilities that were absent in previous specifications.

eSIM management relies on Local Profile Assistant (LPA) functionality for consumer devices like smartphones and smartwatches. The IoT Profile Assistant (IPA) concept was developed to replicate this functionality in the IoT space, with a specific variant, IPA embedded or IPAe, gaining importance because of its potential to simplify IoT device management within the automotive industry and beyond.

THE FOUNDATIONS OF IPA

In consumer applications, eSIM technology operates through familiar, straightforward functions. However, with eSIM IoT, a different framework allows OEMs or service providers to control devices remotely. Within this setup, the IoT Profile Assistant (IPA) works with the eSIM IoT Remote Manager (IM), which controls the devices.

Authentication is crucial for IoT. To securely manage profile states on IoT devices, the eIM uses encrypted requests with a unique key, ensuring proper authorisation. This process is especially important in the automotive sector, where secure vehicle communication and control are essential. Here, the IPA forwards requests to the eSIM, which, using a matching public key, verifies authorisation.

OEMs adapting to eSIM technology must decide how to deploy the IPA, particularly given the firmware limits of existing devices. They can either integrate IPA as a part of the device’s operating system (IPAd) or embed it within the eSIM (IPAe). As OEMs expand beyond automotive, they explore different strategies. Even with backend simplifications from the eSIM IoT specification, device manufacturers still face challenges in implementing, integrating, testing, and certifying IPAd. However, IPAe is gaining preference for its broader applications beyond automotive.

IPAd VS. IPAe: KEY CONSIDERATIONS

IPAd and IPAe differ significantly in their implementation within the eSIM ecosystem. IPAd operates within a device’s operating system at the application level, requiring major firmware adjustments and close coordination between automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers who produce Telematics Control Units (TCUs). This setup can be challenging due to the complexity of firmware updates, compatibility issues, and increased costs in the automotive context.

Each device’s OS must be updated to support eSIM with IPAd, which demands extensive testing and validation to meet stringent security and performance standards, especially in environments where safety is critical.

In contrast, IPAe integrates directly into the eSIM hardware, eliminating the need for OS-level updates and firmware changes. This hardware-based integration simplifies implementation, allowing OEMs to adopt eSIM technology without modifying existing hardware or software.

By managing eSIM profiles within the eSIM itself, IPAe reduces dependence on Tier-1 suppliers, enabling quicker deployment across different vehicle models. Additionally, IPAe enhances security by isolating eSIM management from the OS, reduces maintenance needs, and provides a scalable solution for IoT connectivity as OEMs increase eSIM usage across industries.

ADDRESSING INDUSTRY CHALLENGES WITH IPAe

In the automotive sector, where Tier-1 companies develop Telematics Control Units (TCUs), integrating IPAd poses challenges. Limited familiarity with eSIM technology among suppliers and the costs of switching suppliers make IPAd implementation complex and costly. In contrast, IPAe offers a breakthrough by enabling eSIM IoT adoption without firmware modifications, easing the transition for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

The introduction of IPAe signifies a shift in eSIM integration for automotive and beyond. With IPAe fully embedded, validation, security, and maintenance issues are streamlined, placing responsibility on the device maker and ensuring a smoother product lifecycle.

This approach enhances device communication, addressing key challenges OEMs and their suppliers face. It also provides a cost-effective pathway to

the new eSIM standard, allowing for efficient transitions. As technology progresses, IPAe is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of IoT connectivity, particularly within the automotive industry.

By Rahul Tandon

The author is Senior VP of Connectivity Services for India at IDEMIA Secure Transactions.

