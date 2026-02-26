Securonix promotes Ajay Biyani to lead APJ

Securonix has announced the promotion of Ajay Biyani to Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). In his expanded role, he will oversee regional strategy, go-to-market execution, partner development and customer engagement across the region.

Since joining Securonix, Biyani is said to be involved in expanding the company’s presence across APJ. He also established and led cross-functional teams spanning sales, channel partnerships and customer success, supporting more than 100 professionals in the region. During his tenure, the company reported consistent year-on-year revenue growth and increased adoption of its Unified Defense SIEM platform across sectors including financial services, telecommunications and government.

Expanded Mandate to Drive Regional Growth and Partnerships

He also worked to strengthen relationships with managed security service providers (MSSPs) and channel partners, which contributed to pipeline growth and broader uptake of the company’s SaaS offerings among enterprise customers.

Biyani brings more than 20 years of experience across engineering, enterprise sales and regional leadership. Prior to joining Securonix, he held senior roles at ForgeRock, Verizon Enterprise Solutions and Wipro Technologies. He has served as Vice President for APJ at Securonix since October 2022.

Organisations across APJ are facing increasing regulatory scrutiny alongside rising cyber risks and rapid digital transformation. In his new role, Biyani will focus on supporting customers as they modernise their security operations and strengthen governance and resilience frameworks.

Commenting on the appointment, Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer at Securonix, said the APJ region remains a strategic priority for the company and that Biyani’s leadership would support continued regional expansion.

Biyani said his focus would be on strengthening the partner ecosystem and helping organisations across APJ adopt more structured, AI-enabled security operations while meeting regulatory and board-level expectations.