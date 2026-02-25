Viasat Stresses Resilient Space Systems at DefSat

Speaking at DefSat 2026, Ben Palmer, President of Viasat Commercial, addressed the opening plenary session and emphasised the strategic importance of assured spectrum access and resilient satellite communications in protecting national security and supporting economic stability. Held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, DefSat 2026 is one of India’s defence space dialogue platforms, bringing together senior military leaders, policymakers, technology partners and industry representatives to discuss the future of space-enabled security.

Palmer highlighted the need for assured connectivity across alternative orbits and radio frequency bands. He said governments must have access to reliable connectivity through diversified orbital and spectrum options, alongside improved cyber and electronic warfare resilience. Referring to the integration of Viasat and Inmarsat, he noted that the combined entity aims to expand global cooperation and continue working with local partners in India, including BSNL, to support national security and economic objectives.

Addressing the growing use of uncrewed systems, Palmer pointed to lessons from the conflict in Ukraine, where uncrewed platforms have been widely deployed to achieve military objectives while reducing risks to personnel. He stressed the importance of compact beyond line-of-sight connectivity solutions, including small-form-factor satellite terminals and Direct-to-Device (D2D) capabilities, to support tactical platforms operating on land, at sea and in the air.

Palmer also underscored the broader role of space-based infrastructure, stating that reliable access to space is fundamental not only to national security but also to economic activity. Satellite communications, he said, underpin a wide range of services, including navigation, weather forecasting, scientific research and global trade.

Commenting on India’s approach to space sovereignty, he described the government’s long-term strategy as measured and pragmatic, particularly in balancing domestic capability development with engagement in international forums.

He further noted that Inmarsat, now part of Viasat, has longstanding partnerships in India, supporting maritime and aviation safety, as well as defence communications through handheld satellite phone services and Ka-band capacity delivered in partnership with BSNL.