Rohit Ghai appointed CEO of Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks, has announced the appointment of Rohit Ghai as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ghai, the former CEO of RSA, succeeds Hatem Naguib, who has stepped down after leading the company through a period of significant growth and transformation.

Naguib served as Barracuda’s CEO from 2021, having previously held roles as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Senior Vice President and General Manager of the company's security business unit. Under his leadership, Barracuda introduced the BarracudaONE AI-powered cybersecurity platform, expanded its product portfolio, and strengthened relationships with partners and customers. These efforts contributed to record revenue and profitability for the company.

Ghai brings over 20 years of executive experience in the cybersecurity and software sectors. His background includes leadership roles at RSA, EMC, Symantec, and CA Technologies. He is known for his strategic leadership and has a track record of scaling operations and delivering growth across global markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Ghai said,“I’m pleased to be joining Barracuda at a pivotal point in its development. The company has a solid foundation and a clear vision for the future. Its ongoing focus on innovation and customer success presents a strong platform for continued progress.”

Reflecting on his departure, Naguib stated,“It has been a privilege to lead Barracuda during a transformative period. I am proud of the progress we’ve made and the culture we’ve built. I am confident that Rohit is well placed to take the company forward, given his experience and insight into the cybersecurity sector.”

In addition to his role as CEO, Ghai will join Barracuda’s board of directors. He currently serves on the boards of Pegasystems, D-Wave Systems, and MHC Software, and previously served on the board of Everbridge.