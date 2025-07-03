NTT DATA appoints Alok Bajpai as MD of Global Data Centres, India

NTT DATA, a global provider of digital business and technology services, has announced the appointment of Alok Bajpai as Managing Director, India, for its Global Data Centres division. In this expanded leadership role, Bajpai will be responsible for driving the company’s growth strategy in one of its most dynamic and rapidly evolving markets.

Advertisment

Bajpai previously served as Chief Financial Officer at NTT Global Data Centres India, where he played a key role in advancing strategic initiatives and establishing a solid financial base to support scalable growth. As Managing Director, he will oversee business operations and lead the company’s expansion efforts across the region.

“India is a rapidly growing and strategically important market for us globally, and Alok’s appointment ensures that we continue to deliver infrastructure at pace and scale,” said Doug Adams, President and CEO of NTT Global Data Centres. “His strategic leadership will guide our next phase of development in the region and support our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

Bajpai added, “India’s data centre market is at a crucial juncture, driven by increasing demand for scalable, secure, and high-performance infrastructure to support the country’s digital transformation. NTT Global Data Centres is already a market leader, and my aim is to strengthen this position while contributing to the broader economic and technological development of India. My focus will be on building an ecosystem that is future-ready and responsive to the evolving needs of enterprises.”

Advertisment

With over three decades of international leadership experience across multiple sectors, Bajpai has expertise in financial strategy, operational restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions. He has held senior roles at organisations including AdaniConneX, CSS Corp, Intelligroup, and Infosys. A Chartered Accountant in India and a Certified Public Accountant in the United States, he also holds a management degree from Alliance Manchester Business School. He has been recognised multiple times, including four appearances on the CFO100 Roll of Honour and the title of Most Influential CFO by CiMA.

Supporting data centre growth in India

Under Bajpai’s leadership, NTT Global Data Centres is accelerating the expansion of its data centre infrastructure across key Indian metropolitan areas to meet growing demand for enterprise-grade and AI-ready facilities. India, as one of the fastest-growing digital economies globally, offers significant opportunities for scaling high-performance computing capabilities and delivering tailored support for AI workloads.

Advertisment

The company is advancing new infrastructure technologies in the region, including next-generation cooling solutions developed for AI applications. At its Navi Mumbai facility, NTT has implemented liquid immersion cooling (LIC) and direct contact liquid cooling (DLC), increasing energy efficiency by nearly 30%. The hybrid-cooled facility now operates at a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.27, representing a substantial improvement in sustainable operations for high-performance computing.

NTT’s data centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru already support more than 100 MW of operational renewable energy capacity, further reinforcing the company’s focus on sustainability and energy reliability.

As the world’s third-largest data centre provider, NTT Global Data Centres is supported by over $10 billion in capital investment, enabling continued growth in both existing and emerging markets.