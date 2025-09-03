New Relic appoints Ashok Khurana to lead India operations

New Relic, a company specialising in intelligent observability, has announced the appointment of Ashok Khurana as Senior Director of Enterprise Sales and Country Manager for India. Khurana brings three decades of experience in software sales and leadership, having held senior roles at Google Cloud, Microsoft, Persistent Systems, and most recently, HashiCorp.

Based in Gurugram, Khurana will lead New Relic’s sales teams in India, with a focus on expanding the company’s presence across key industry verticals, strengthening relationships with both new and existing clients, and promoting the use of observability as a tool for engineering efficiency and improved business outcomes.

Rob Newell, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan at New Relic, commented,"Ashok has a proven track record of leading high-performing sales teams at several major software companies. He brings valuable insight into the specific engineering and business challenges facing Indian organisations, particularly in the context of AI adoption, and how observability can support their strategic objectives."

New Relic has experienced notable growth in India. Since opening its first office in Bengaluru in March 2022, the company has expanded significantly, with its team growing by approximately 400% during 2024. In October 2022, New Relic established its Hyderabad Innovation Centre and moved to a larger facility with a capacity of over 500 seats in December 2024. The company also became the first global observability vendor to sign a corporate partnership with T-Hub, a leading startup incubator in India.

Commenting on his appointment, Ashok Khurana said,"India is among the fastest-growing digital economies globally, with enterprises and startups increasingly adopting cloud technologies, AI, and modern application architectures. This creates a significant opportunity for observability to support real-time visibility, performance optimisation, and the alignment of technology investments with business objectives. I look forward to contributing to New Relic’s continued growth in India and helping position observability as a strategic driver across high-growth sectors."