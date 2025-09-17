NETGEAR appoints Manab Mallick as director for APAC & MEA

NETGEAR has announced the appointment of Manab Mallick as Director, Systems Engineering for the Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA) regions. This appointment reflects his ongoing contributions to the company’s technical and business strategies across multiple markets.

Manab has played a key role in NETGEAR’s regional growth, bringing together strong technical expertise and a strategic approach. He began his tenure in a senior technical position, where he was responsible for presales activities across India and MEA. In this capacity, he worked closely with partners, system integrators, and enterprise clients to support the deployment of networking technologies, including enterprise switches, wireless access points, and Power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions.

In his new role, Manab will oversee NETGEAR’s technical strategy across a broader geography, focusing on deployment frameworks, partner enablement, and customer support across APAC and MEA. His leadership has contributed to establishing NETGEAR’s presence in enterprise networking within the region.

Commenting on his appointment, Manab Mallick said,“I appreciate the opportunity to take on this expanded role at NETGEAR. Over the years, I’ve worked closely with our partners and customers, and their collaboration has been central to our progress. In this new role, I look forward to strengthening these relationships and advancing networking solutions that are reliable, scalable, and suited to evolving business needs.”

In addition to his core responsibilities, Manab has contributed to regional strategy and partner development. As a Senior Manager, he represented NETGEAR at international events such as GITEX (Dubai) and InfoComm (Asia and India), where he presented the company’s ProAV solutions. He has also led technical training initiatives, helping to develop a network of certified integrators skilled in 10G networking, PoE+, and cloud-based solutions.

On behalf of the senior leadership team, Marthesh Nagendra, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales for APAC & MEA, commented,“Manab has shown consistent technical leadership and strategic thinking. His ability to support partners, streamline complex deployments, and deliver customer-focused solutions has been instrumental in our success across India and MEA. We are confident that he will continue to have a significant impact in his expanded role.”

With a combination of technical depth and strategic insight, Manab Mallick’s appointment is expected to support NETGEAR’s continued focus on enterprise networking solutions across APAC and MEA.