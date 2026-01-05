NetApp appoints Premalakshmi Ramakrishnan as India, SAARC head

NetApp has announced the appointment of Premalakshmi Ramakrishnan as Area Vice President for India and the SAARC region. In her new role, she will lead the company’s overall sales strategy, with a focus on strengthening customer relationships and expanding the partner ecosystem across the region.

Premalakshmi brings extensive experience in building high-performing teams and supporting large-scale customer transformation initiatives. Her background aligns with NetApp’s customer-first approach, as the company continues to address the growing complexity of IT modernisation and data infrastructure requirements driven by AI adoption.

Commenting on the appointment, Andrew Sotiropoulos, Senior Vice President and General Manager, APAC at NetApp, said India’s rapidly evolving digital landscape and rising demand for advanced data infrastructure make it a key market for the company’s growth strategy. He added that Premalakshmi’s leadership and expertise would support NetApp in delivering meaningful business outcomes for customers and partners across India and the SAARC region.

Premalakshmi highlighted the increasing expectations around digital transformation and generative AI initiatives in India, noting that achieving higher success rates will depend on strong data strategies and infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale AI workloads. She said NetApp’s experience in data management and services positions the company to help organisations better harness their data while supporting long-term business growth.

With more than two decades of experience in the technology sector, Premalakshmi has led go-to-market strategies and business transformation initiatives across multiple organisations. She joins NetApp from Oracle, where she served as Vice President and Head of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business in India. Her previous roles include senior leadership positions at Accenture, Cisco and Schneider Electric (APC).