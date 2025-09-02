MoU signed to support DIGIPIN with GIS technology

The Department of Posts (DoP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Esri India Technologies Private Limited (Esri India), a provider of Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions.

Under the terms of the MoU, the DoP will gain access to Esri India’s high-resolution imagery and street basemaps for use in its DIGIPIN portal. The collaboration will also facilitate the integration of DIGIPIN with Esri India’s Living Atlas portal, thereby making the platform available to the broader GIS community. In addition, Esri India will offer technical support to ensure the smooth integration of its services with the DIGIPIN system.

The agreement aims to utilise Esri India’s mapping technologies to support the development and implementation of DIGIPIN, thereby enhancing the platform’s functionality and ease of use for both citizens and government agencies.

Commenting on the occasion, Harpreet Singh, Member (Operations), Department of Posts, stated,“This collaboration with Esri India represents an important step in advancing the DIGIPIN initiative. The use of high-quality basemaps and geospatial technologies will contribute to greater accuracy and accessibility for citizens and public services alike.”

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said,“We are pleased to work with the Department of Posts on this initiative. Our GIS expertise and mapping capabilities will contribute to the development of DIGIPIN as a reliable digital addressing system, supporting improved efficiency and service delivery.”

This partnership represents a significant move towards the effective implementation of the DIGIPIN initiative at the ground level. By combining Esri India’s advanced geospatial solutions with the Department of Posts’ nationwide network, the initiative is expected to enhance the precision, accessibility, and usability of digital addressing, thereby supporting more efficient public service delivery and improved engagement with citizens.