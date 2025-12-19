Megaport buys Extreme IX to expand network services in India

Extreme IX, India’s Internet Exchange platform by traffic, has been acquired by Megaport, a global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider. The acquisition marks Megaport’s entry into India, one of the world’s fastest-growing digital infrastructure markets, while Extreme IX will continue to operate and expand its existing partner and customer ecosystem across the country.

Extreme IX currently carries more than 4 Tbps of Internet Exchange traffic and connects over 400 networks across seven cities and 49 locations. The transaction gives Megaport access to Internet Exchanges in India’s major metropolitan centres, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, as well as an established local team covering operations, support, sales, finance and leadership.

The combination of Extreme IX’s neutral, engineering-led exchange platform with Megaport’s global software-defined network is expected to broaden connectivity options for customers in India and overseas. These include access to cloud connectivity, data centre interconnection and automated, scalable networking across international markets.

Raunak Maheshwari, Country Head, India at Extreme IX, described the acquisition as a key moment for both the company and the wider internet ecosystem in India. He said partners had placed significant trust in Extreme IX to carry a large share of the country’s internet traffic, enabling the development of a neutral, community-driven exchange across multiple cities and data centres. He added that joining Megaport represented the next stage in that development.

Maheshwari said the integration would provide continuity and stability for existing members while creating scope for new services, automation and wider reach. He emphasised that the priority would be to preserve what is already working effectively for customers and partners before expanding the platform further.

Michael Reid, Chief Executive Officer of Megaport, said the acquisition combined India’s established Internet Exchange platform with Megaport’s global software-defined network. He said the move would accelerate Megaport’s entry into the Indian market and extend seamless, high-performance connectivity across one of the world’s largest economies.

Under the agreement, the Extreme IX network will be integrated into Megaport’s global platform, with a phased introduction of Megaport services planned over the coming months. These will include cloud connectivity, data centre interconnects, virtual edge and compute services. The integration will extend Megaport’s presence to 27 countries and strengthen its footprint across the Asia-Pacific region.

Impact on Extreme IX customers and partners

For existing Extreme IX customers and partners, operations will continue without disruption. All current services, ports and peering arrangements will remain in place, and the Internet Exchange will continue to be operated by Megaport. The full Extreme IX team will remain, with customers continuing to work with the same contacts for support and operations.

Any new services, automation or network expansions will be introduced gradually, with advance communication provided. Extreme IX will continue to operate as a carrier-neutral and data centre-neutral Internet Exchange, with a focus on improving internet speed, reliability and affordability across India.