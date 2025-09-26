LTTS, Siemens to expand IIoT-driven industrial automation

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has expanded its partnership with Siemens to develop simulation-based automation and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies. The collaboration focuses on delivering manufacturing solutions across various sectors, including automotive, transportation, industrial products, and process engineering.

Advertisment

The alliance combines Siemens’ platforms—TIA Portal, Industrial Edge, and Tecnomatix—with LTTS’ engineering capabilities to support faster design iterations, data-driven production systems, and enhanced decision-making in industrial operations. LTTS plans to support enterprises in enhancing design accuracy, optimising production, and addressing sustainability goals within industrial systems.

LTTS and Siemens have a long partnership to support global enterprises in implementing Industrie 4.0 roadmaps using the Siemens Digital Enterprise Suite. LTTS works in core engineering, automation, SCADA, MES, and AIM to address IT/OT integration.

As a MOM Expertise Alliance Center partner of Siemens, LTTS supports product lifecycle management and manufacturing operations management (MOM) adoption, providing services to customers in the industrial products, aerospace and defence, transportation, telecom, high-tech, and process industries, including OEE improvement, enterprise manufacturing intelligence, and cross-site production benchmarking.

Advertisment

LTTS, Siemens Expand Partnership with AI

In December 2024, the two companies marked 10 years of their partnership with the launch of a new Digital Manufacturing Academy, designed to train engineers in Siemens' core technologies. Over 500 professionals are being trained under this program. This will enable the two companies to make new AI offerings to end customers in Discrete Manufacturing, Process Engineering, and Industrial Products

“Our collaboration with Siemens underscores a shared vision of driving AI-powered innovation and operational excellence across industrial ecosystems,” said Alind Saxena, President and Executive Director – Mobility and Tech at LTTS. “By focusing on robust solutions such as machine and line simulation and IIoT technology, we are empowering industries to achieve greater agility, actionable insights, and measurable business outcomes,” he added.

Suprakash Chaudhuri, Head of Digital Industries, Siemens, added, “Partnerships are the cornerstone of the digital transformation journey for Indian enterprises. By combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge digital solutions, we can co-create scalable, future-ready innovations that empower industries to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.”

Advertisment

The expanded partnership addresses the growing need for integrated, AI-supported industrial systems in a competitive manufacturing landscape.