IIT Kanpur and NMDC sign MoU on cybersecurity, AI and ML adoption

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) and NMDC Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity, information security, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), digital transformation, and emerging technological applications across NMDC’s IT and operational technology systems.

The MoU was signed by Satyendra Rai, Executive Director (Digital Transformation) at NMDC Limited, and the Dean of Research and Development at IIT Kanpur, in the presence of Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, along with project directors, project leads, and representatives from NMDC and the I-Hub NTIHAC Foundation (C3iHub).

Under this agreement, IIT Kanpur’s C3iHub will support NMDC in areas such as cyber risk assessment, vulnerability analysis, security governance, incident response planning, and benchmarking models for Security Operations Centres. The collaboration will also examine the use of AI- and ML-based tools, digital twin technologies, predictive maintenance approaches, and advanced data analytics to improve operational processes within NMDC’s mining environment.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Prof Manindra Agrawal noted that IIT Kanpur’s research in cybersecurity and AI addresses challenges of national relevance and expressed confidence that the partnership would contribute to stronger cyber resilience within NMDC while supporting the development of new technologies in AI, machine learning, and smart industrial systems for mining.

Both organisations will undertake joint research, capacity-building initiatives, and technology pilot projects. Successful proofs of concept will be assessed for wider deployment. The collaboration represents a notable move towards enhancing cybersecurity and supporting digital transformation within India’s mining sector.