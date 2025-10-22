JioAICloud offers 50GB free storage with AI features

Reliance Jio’s cloud business continues to thrive, bolstered by the rapid digital transformation across India. According to researchers, the Indian cloud market is conservatively projected to exceed USD 50 billion by 2030. A key player in this space, JioAICloud, is expanding rapidly. The service initially offers Jio subscribers 50GB of free cloud storage, and recent figures from the company’s Q2 FY26 report indicate that its user base has grown to 42 million.

JioAICloud allows users to securely store important memories, including documents, videos, and images, which can be accessed from anywhere with an active internet connection. With 50GB of complimentary storage, it offers a convenient solution for everyday digital storage needs.

The platform is equipped with a variety of user-friendly features, including:

AI Events – This feature automatically creates albums using facial tagging, making photo sharing simple and efficient. Voice Search – Available in both Hindi and English, enabling easy access to stored content.

Given the current growth trajectory, it will be interesting to monitor how JioAICloud’s registered user base evolves in the coming quarters.

With more consumers embracing digital storage and AI-powered tools, Jio’s expanding ecosystem clearly reflects its ambition to dominate India’s cloud market. Its vast telecom subscriber base provides a significant advantage in rapidly scaling its cloud services.

JioPC: Expanding Jio’s Cloud Ecosystem

Another notable addition to Jio’s cloud portfolio is JioPC, a cloud computing solution poised to gain popularity across India. Leveraging Jio’s extensive retail network, both online and offline, distribution of JioPC has been made highly accessible.

JioPC is integrated with JioWorkSpace, which includes tools such as Office 360. These productivity applications can be used on a variety of compatible devices, including laptops and smart TVs, as long as users have a stable and high-speed internet connection.

The service was showcased at the 2025 India Mobile Congress, underlining its strategic importance. Additionally, in collaboration with Jio Institute, the company launched a four-week AI Classroom Foundation Course, powered by JioPC. This programme provides practical, hands-on training in AI tools aimed at enhancing learning, creativity, and productivity.