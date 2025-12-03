Jio-NHAI pact to get mobile-based safety warnings on national highways

In a bid to enhance traveller safety across India’s national highway network, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Reliance Jio to introduce a cellular network-based highway safety warning system. The initiative will use Jio’s 4G and 5G infrastructure to issue advance alerts to motorists approaching accident-prone stretches, areas with stray cattle, fog-affected zones and emergency diversions.

In a statement released on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways confirmed that these alerts will be delivered to National Highway users via SMS, WhatsApp and high-priority voice calls. As the initiative scales up, NHAI intends to secure similar partnerships with other telecom operators.

Integration with the Rajmargyatra App

The system will be integrated in phases with NHAI’s digital platforms, including the emergency helpline (1033) and the Rajmargyatra mobile app. It will function automatically for all Jio subscribers travelling on or near national highways by making use of the company’s existing tower infrastructure, ensuring rapid deployment without the need for additional roadside equipment.

“All Jio mobile users on or close to National Highways will have access to the automated system, which will alert commuters before they enter a hazardous zone. The technology relies on existing telecom towers and can be rolled out swiftly without extra roadside installations. This strategic collaboration leverages Jio’s digital infrastructure, which serves more than 500 million subscribers nationwide,” the Ministry stated.

India’s national highway network extends for approximately 1,46,204 km, with NHAI responsible for maintaining over 50,000 km of it.

NHAI Chairperson Santosh Kumar Yadav commented: “This initiative represents a significant step towards delivering timely, reliable information to commuters, enabling informed decision-making and encouraging safer driving well in advance. I am confident that this project will set a new benchmark for technology-enabled road safety management on National Highways.”

Jyotindra Thacker, President of Reliance Jio, noted that the programme uses the scale of Jio’s telecom network to deliver safety notifications efficiently, supporting safer and more informed highway travel.

Pilot Phase and Future Expansion

The initial pilot phase will focus on identifying risk zones and fine-tuning the alert system. It will cover selected NHAI regional offices. According to the government, the initiative is expected to improve commuter awareness and reduce preventable traffic incidents, while fully complying with legal and data-protection requirements.

“NHAI will conduct similar exercises with other telecom service providers. By combining robust digital infrastructure with real-time communication, the programme is set to significantly enhance commuter awareness and reduce avoidable road accidents,” the Minister added.