IndieSemiC and C-DAC partner on indigenous semiconductor development

IndieSemiC, an India-based semiconductor design company specialising in chip, RF and system-level solutions, and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a national R&D institution under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on semiconductor and embedded systems development.

The collaboration includes the joint development of an AI chip based on C-DAC Trivandrum’s 64-bit VEGA processor, combined with an on-chip Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The chip is intended for use in applications such as smart meters, smart city infrastructure, industrial IoT, defence electronics and sensor-based systems.

The partnership also aims to support the creation of an indigenous hardware and software ecosystem through the use of C-DAC Trivandrum’s THEJAS-32 microcontroller as a domestic alternative to widely used imported microcontrollers.

Under the agreement, C-DAC Trivandrum will provide processor intellectual property and technical support for system-on-chip integration, validation and testing. IndieSemiC will lead chipset design, development and system integration, including RF modules. The work is expected to support a range of sectors, including industrial automation, robotics, medical devices, consumer appliances, automotive electronics and other embedded applications. The initiative aligns with broader national objectives relating to semiconductor capability and self-reliance.

Commenting on the partnership, Jinal Shah, Co-Founder and CMO of IndieSemiC, said the collaboration establishes a structured approach to integrating indigenous processor IP with system-level semiconductor development.

He noted that combining C-DAC’s processor technology with IndieSemiC’s design and integration capabilities is intended to produce application-focused semiconductor solutions for industrial, infrastructure and strategic requirements. He also highlighted the importance of consistent design, validation and deployment processes that meet national expectations for security and reliability.

The collaboration will also involve coordinated processor adoption plans, reference designs and system validation to support deployment across relevant sectors. Joint efforts will address interoperability, software support and testing to facilitate use by system integrators and product developers.

The MoU will remain in effect for three years, with the possibility of extension through mutual agreement. Any public communication or press release relating to the collaboration will require prior approval from both parties.