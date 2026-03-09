India’s DTH industry at a crossroads as broadband, OTT redefine television

For more than a decade, Direct-to-Home television reshaped the Indian broadcasting landscape, expanding satellite television access to millions of households across the country. By transmitting signals directly from satellites to home set-top boxes, DTH operators helped bring hundreds of channels to urban and rural viewers alike.

Today, however, the industry that once appeared unassailable is confronting a major transition as internet-based entertainment platforms rapidly transform how audiences watch television.

According to the latest quarterly performance indicators released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), India’s paying DTH subscriber base declined to 50.99 million in the quarter ending December 2025. This represents a 12.4 per cent year-on-year fall from 58.22 million subscribers in December 2024, indicating a loss of more than seven million users within a year.

The decline has been gradual but persistent throughout 2025. Subscriber numbers fell from 56.92 million in March to 56.07 million in June, dropped further to 52.78 million in September, and eventually settled at 50.99 million by the end of the year. Industry observers say this steady fall reflects a deeper structural shift in the way Indians access entertainment.

Market Leaders Maintain Position Amid Declining Subscriber Base

Despite the overall contraction, four major private operators continue to dominate India’s DTH market. Tata Play holds the largest share at 31.08 per cent, followed by Bharti Telemedia, which operates Airtel Digital TV, with 28.53 per cent. Sun Direct accounts for 21.17 per cent, while Dish TV India holds 19.22 per cent.

Yet the broader market dynamics are shifting as broadband connectivity spreads across the country. Affordable smartphones, fibre broadband and cheaper mobile data have made it easier for viewers to access internet-based entertainment services.

Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar now offer vast libraries of films, television series, live sports and international content. These services allow viewers to watch content on demand, often at subscription prices comparable to traditional pay-TV packages.

The rapid adoption of smart televisions has accelerated this transition even further, enabling users to access streaming applications directly on their television sets without relying on satellite connections.

Changing Viewing Behaviour and Structural Pressure

Industry experts say the decline in subscriber numbers reflects a broader transformation in media consumption patterns.

Ananay Jain, Partner and National Media and Entertainment Industry Leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, believes the trend signals a long-term shift rather than a temporary slowdown.

“The decline of the paying DTH subscriber base to around 51 million reflects a broader structural shift in how Indians consume video content,” Jain says. “Rapid expansion of mobile broadband, increasing availability of smart devices, and the explosive growth of OTT streaming platforms have fundamentally altered viewing behaviour.”

He notes that audiences increasingly prefer on-demand, personalised and multi-screen viewing experiences, which traditional linear television finds difficult to replicate.

“Consumers today prefer on-demand, personalised and multi-screen experiences,” Jain explains, adding that this indicates the DTH sector will likely continue to face structural pressure over the long term.

Satellite TV Still Retains Key Advantages

Despite the competitive pressures, experts say DTH services are unlikely to disappear entirely.

Satellite broadcasting still offers advantages such as nationwide coverage, reliability and efficient distribution of live content, including sports events, news and major national broadcasts.

According to TV Ramachandran, President of the Broadband India Forum, these strengths ensure that DTH remains relevant, particularly in regions where high-speed broadband infrastructure is still developing.

“The decline reflects a structural shift in viewing behaviour, but satellite broadcasting still offers advantages in terms of nationwide coverage, reliability, and efficient delivery of live content,” Ramachandran says.

He also refers to a consumer survey conducted jointly by the Broadband India Forum and CUTS International, which found that many households continue to perceive television as a value-for-money medium when pricing flexibility, content quality and consumer choice are well managed.

Free-to-air platforms such as DD Free Dish, operated by Prasar Bharati, also remain important in rural and cost-sensitive markets where broadband connectivity is limited.

Reinventing the DTH Business Model

As the industry adapts to changing consumption patterns, many operators are exploring new strategies to remain competitive.

One possible direction is the emergence of hybrid broadcast-broadband models that combine satellite television with internet-based streaming services.

“To remain competitive, DTH operators will need to reinvent themselves as integrated digital entertainment platforms rather than purely satellite TV providers,” Ramachandran says.

He suggests integrating OTT platforms directly within DTH ecosystems so that consumers can access live television channels and streaming applications through a single interface and subscription. Android-based smart set-top boxes capable of switching seamlessly between satellite channels and OTT apps could also help improve the user experience and reduce subscriber churn.

Bundled offerings that combine television services with high-speed broadband may also emerge as an important strategy. Telecom operators are already experimenting with such models. Bharti Airtel, for instance, offers Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services alongside broadband connections, while Reliance Jio is expanding fibre and fixed wireless networks to capture a growing connected-TV market.

Ramachandran adds that improving content quality, pricing flexibility and transparent channel selection will remain important to retain customers.

“The future of DTH will depend on how effectively operators adapt to the converged broadcast-broadband media environment now emerging in India,” he says.

An Industry in Transition

The decline in DTH subscribers is more than a statistical trend; it reflects a broader transformation in India’s media ecosystem. As broadband penetration increases and connected devices become more accessible, audiences are increasingly shifting towards flexible, on-demand viewing.

Yet industry observers suggest that the future of television in India may not be a choice between satellite broadcasting and streaming platforms. Instead, the sector may evolve towards hybrid entertainment ecosystems in which broadcast television and internet-based services coexist.

For India’s DTH operators, the challenge now lies in redefining their role within this rapidly evolving digital landscape.