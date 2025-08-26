India steps into global standards arena with inaugural 3GPP RAN sessions

The 3GPP Radio Access Networks (RAN) Working Group sessions (RAN1 to RAN5) were officially launched in Whitefield, Bengaluru, on 25 August 2025,marking the first time these meetings are being held in India.

Organised by the Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI), and supported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the sessions focus on the finalisation of Release 19 standards and early-stage 6G standardisation efforts under 3GPP Release 20, which will drive the advancement of 5G Advanced technologies.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, the Ministry of Communications confirmed that the sessions will continue until 29 August.

TSDSI is India’s recognised Standards Development Organisation (SDO) and one of the seven organisational partners of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), the international body responsible for developing mobile communication technology standards, including those for 5G and 6G.

According to the Ministry, India’s active participation in these sessions reflects its growing ambition to shape the evolution of global telecom technologies. As 3GPP specifications form the foundation of international mobile networks, India’s engagement is expected to play a significant role in influencing future standards.

The Bengaluru event has attracted over 1,500 delegates from more than 50 countries, including representatives from telecom companies, research institutions, and technical experts. This marks the largest attendance at a 3GPP working group meeting to date, according to the Ministry’s statement.

Hosting the sessions in India provides local academic institutions, companies, and researchers with the opportunity to engage directly in international standardisation discussions without the need for overseas travel.

“These meetings in Bengaluru represent a historic opportunity for Indian stakeholders. For the first time, global 3GPP discussions are being held on Indian soil, enabling local researchers, businesses, and academic institutions to participate, gain exposure, and contribute meaningfully, without the logistical and financial constraints of international travel,” the Ministry stated. “This inclusive platform will empower Indian organisations to play an active role in 6G standardisation efforts and stay aligned with global developments.”

The Ministry further noted that the hosting of 3GPP sessions in India reflects a broader shift in global standard-setting dynamics, where emerging technological powers such as India are playing increasingly influential roles.