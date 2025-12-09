HCL Tech, Dolphin Semiconductor to develop low power chips

HCLTech has announced a partnership with Dolphin Semiconductor, a company recognised for its low-power semiconductor IP, to jointly develop energy-efficient chips. The partnership is intended to address the growing need for energy-efficient and high-performance solutions as organisations manage increasingly complex and interconnected technological environments.

Under the collaboration, HCLTech will integrate Dolphin Semiconductor’s low-power IP into its system-on-chip (SoC) design and development workflows. By combining Dolphin’s specialised IP with HCLTech’s experience in SoC architecture and engineering, the two companies aim to produce scalable and efficient chip designs that reduce power consumption without compromising computational capability. These designs are expected to support a broad range of applications that require both high performance and energy awareness.

Pierre-Marie Dell’Accio, Executive Vice-President for Engineering at Dolphin Semiconductor, noted that the partnership will allow the company’s low-power IP to be applied in a wider range of contexts. He highlighted its potential relevance across devices such as those used in the Internet of Things, as well as in larger datacentre environments.

Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice-President and Head of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, said the collaboration comes at a time when AI workloads, data volumes and sustainability considerations are increasing in importance. He stated that the joint effort aims to help clients manage these demands by supporting solutions that balance performance requirements with energy efficiency and environmental considerations.