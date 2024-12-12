From highways to ecosystems, building intelligent data networks

I recently experienced one of those ‘aha’ moments, which comes with recognising how rapidly our world is evolving. I was talking to the team about some of the challenges customers face in handling data in today’s landscape, and it made me realise that a lot of the problems are because traditional networks, the ones that the world has relied on for decades, are not just cut out for what lies ahead. Yes, they move data from point A to point B, but one needs a network that does far more in a world of data-driven decision-making, sovereignty regulations, and relentless security demands. Businesses need networks built around data, not just carrying it.

Data-centric networks are the future of any modern organisation. I am talking about a network that does not just carry data but actively adjusts its security and compliance based on the data’s sensitivity and requirements. This is not a futuristic vision; it is the logical next step for companies that understand the real value of data and the immense responsibility that comes with it.

The New World Era

Traditional networks are fine for static configurations, but that is not enough. With hybrid work models, evolving compliance requirements, and a surge of data in constant motion, networks need to do more than connect systems. They need to safeguard data at every step, adapting as it moves. This shift toward a ‘data-first’ mindset means networks do not just transport information—they protect it, enforce privacy, and make quick, data-driven decisions.

Take Intent-based Data Routing, for example. Traditional networks rely on fixed paths, but Intent-based Networking (IBN) dynamically adapts routes based on data’s purpose, urgency, or sensitivity. Enabled by Software-Defined Networking (SDN) controllers, IBN interprets business goals and translates them into precise instructions. Sensitive data is routed through secure, encrypted paths, while less critical data takes faster routes. SDN controllers continuously monitor traffic, adjusting routes as needed, making the network smarter and more responsive to security and efficiency demands.

A data-centric network is about seeing data not as passive cargo but as the lifeblood of an organisation, shaping how the network operates at every level.

This adaptability does not just stop at routing. Data-driven Network Awareness means networks go beyond simply moving packets; they understand what is inside them. The network uses Deep Packet Inspection and AI to analyse data types and identify sensitive Personally Identifiable Information, applying tailored security policies. Machine learning identifies patterns and anomalies, while metadata tagging embeds essential attributes, such as sensitivity and compliance requirements, into each packet so the network can automatically adjust to data needs in real-time.

Compliance, often seen as a bottleneck, is transformed by a Zero-Latency Compliance Framework. Policy-based Routing instantly enforces specific data compliance, and network slicing creates dedicated virtual pathways for different regulations. For example, EU data could travel through a GDPR-compliant slice, while healthcare data uses a HIPAA-compliant one. This approach integrates compliance into the network, making it seamless and immediate.

Building a Citadel

On the security front, Adaptive Encryption Protocols adjust based on the data’s path and sensitivity, unlike static encryption. Data over public networks might use robust IPsec encryption, while internal traffic uses lighter protocols, balancing security with speed. The network also learns from past data flows, adapting encryption to the environment so sensitive information gets the right level of protection without slowing performance.

Dynamic policy enforcement is poised to be a transformative force in future networks. These networks will adapt in real time, enforcing data policies instantly as data flows. Consider edge computing for real-time data governance: latency is minimised by processing data closer to its source—at the network edge—and compliance and security decisions are executed locally. This edge-driven governance allows continuous monitoring and instant responses, with sensitive data handled locally to meet sovereignty requirements. Combined with network telemetry, it enables the network to detect security threats and adjust policies instantly, aligning with data needs and regulatory changes.

The move to data-centric networks is about more than technical upgrades; it is a complete shift in perspective. It is about seeing data not as passive cargo but as the lifeblood of an organisation, shaping how the network operates at every level—from routing and compliance to security and adaptability. Networks become intelligent ecosystems that protect, analyse, and react to data as it flows, laying a foundation that is prepared for the complexities of today’s digital landscape.

The most thrilling part is the potential to redefine our approach to security and compliance entirely. Imagine a future where a network does not just add layers of protection—it becomes protection itself, constantly adjusting in real-time to meet the demands of every new data flow and regulatory requirement. This is the next logical evolution of how the world manages, secures, and respects the data that drives it forward.

By Piyush Mehta

The author is the CEO of Data Dynamics.

feedbackvnd@cybermedia.co.in