Ericsson strengthens commitment to India, eyes 6G manufacturing

Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson has made a significant announcement regarding its operations in India, one of its key global markets. India has long served as a major business hub for Ericsson, particularly through its partnerships with private telecom operators who have relied on its technology across multiple generations of mobile networks. Notably, Jio and Airtel awarded Ericsson substantial contracts during the recent 5G rollout.

Advertisment

Ericsson has now confirmed that all telecom equipment sold in India will also be manufactured in India, including equipment developed for future network generations. The company has also announced its intention to manufacture all 6G equipment locally, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

Ericsson is currently working with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India’s third-largest private telecom operator, to support the rollout of 5G and strengthen its 4G infrastructure nationwide. However, it is unlikely to secure contracts with BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), the state-owned telecom provider. This is largely due to the Indian government’s policy of promoting indigenous technologies within state enterprises, which restricts the use of foreign equipment providers.

6G trials expected in India by 2028

Speaking at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson for Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, revealed that 6G trials in India are expected to begin by 2028. Ericsson is focused on expanding both its research and development (R&D) footprint and its manufacturing capabilities within the country to prepare for future technology transitions.

Advertisment

Currently, Ericsson manufactures telecom equipment in India in partnership with VVDN Technologies. This includes essential network infrastructure such as baseband units, radio systems, and passive antennas. The company has also expanded its Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) R&D centre in Bengaluru, highlighting the strategic importance of India in its global innovation ecosystem.

The start of 6G trials will be closely watched by both domestic and international markets. Commercial deployment of 6G in India is anticipated around 2029 or 2030, positioning the country to be among early adopters of the next-generation technology.

India’s Role as a 5G and Future Connectivity Leader

Ericsson also outlined its strategy for India, which has quickly become one of the fastest-growing 5G markets globally. With 5G networks now covering over 80% of the population and serving more than 360 million users, India has emerged as a leader in next-generation connectivity.

Advertisment

Ericsson continues to play a critical role in managing these high-performance, high-traffic networks, working in close collaboration with the country’s leading communication service providers (CSPs).

According to Andres Vicente, India is poised to enter a new era of digital transformation, driven by the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and high-speed connectivity. He noted that India’s thriving startup ecosystem and software development talent offer a strong foundation for building 5G and future applications, not only for the domestic market but also for global use.