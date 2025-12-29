Enterprise AI, cloud take centre stage in India for 2026

As 2025 draws to a close, India’s enterprise technology landscape is undergoing a decisive shift. What began as cautious experimentation with artificial intelligence, cloud computing and automation has moved firmly into a phase of execution. Across sectors, CXOs are no longer asking whether to adopt emerging technologies, but how to scale them responsibly, govern them effectively and deliver measurable business outcomes.

This change is most visible in boardroom priorities. Technology investments are increasingly being assessed through the lens of efficiency, compliance and return on investment, with AI, cloud and automation now treated as core infrastructure rather than standalone innovation projects.

From pilots to enterprise-scale AI

According to Vikram Bhandari, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Riveron, 2025 marked a turning point in how Indian enterprises approach digital transformation.

“In 2025, India’s enterprise technology landscape shifted decisively from experimentation to execution,” Bhandari said. “The conversations we’re having with C-suite leaders, especially CFOs and CTOs, are now centred on tangible returns, measurable efficiency, and accelerating the move from pilots to full-scale adoption.”

Over the past year, organisations have pushed ahead with automation, modernised financial and operational systems, and strengthened governance frameworks to meet growing regulatory demands and global competition. Bhandari noted that as enterprises look towards 2026, AI is increasingly being viewed as foundational infrastructure, supported by deeper investments in cloud platforms, data architecture and cybersecurity.

“The focus is evolving beyond automating individual tasks towards orchestrating intelligent, end-to-end operations,” he said. “Decisions, controls and compliance are increasingly being embedded by design.”

Balancing agility with infrastructure resilience

While cloud-first strategies and AI-led automation are reshaping enterprise IT, traditional infrastructure continues to play a critical role. Ajay Sawant, Chairman and Managing Director of Orient Technologies, said the coming year would demand a careful balance between agility and resilience.

“As organisations prepare for 2026, enterprise technology is entering a period of accelerated evolution driven by cloud-first architectures, AI-powered automation, and the rapid build-out of digital public infrastructure,” Sawant said. “At the same time, traditional IT infrastructure continues to anchor the stability and performance that large-scale digital environments demand.”

Sawant added that the next phase of transformation will require technology partners to combine deep services expertise with robust infrastructure capabilities, particularly for mission-critical and high-complexity programmes. Enterprises that manage this balance effectively, he said, will be better positioned to sustain long-term digital growth.

AI scale brings security and resilience into focus

As AI adoption accelerates, so do concerns around security, resilience and trust. Tejesh Kodali, Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said 2025 highlighted both the promise of AI and the pressures that come with scaling it across sectors.

“Organisations across industries accelerated their adoption of AI for automation, decision intelligence and operational efficiency, even as they navigated increasingly sophisticated and unpredictable threats,” Kodali said.

He noted that expectations for 2026 are now shaped by this dual reality. “The path ahead is a transition from fragmented, reactive approaches to integrated, AI-powered frameworks that uphold trust, reliability and long-term digital growth,” he said, adding that the need for resilient, self-learning systems is no longer confined to any single industry.

Fixing the fundamentals to turn AI investment into impact

Despite growing investment, industry leaders caution that technology alone will not deliver transformation. Dr Mukesh Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Creative Synergies Group, warned that many organisations risk stalling as they attempt to scale AI without addressing foundational gaps.

“Meaningful transformation requires more than just investment in next-generation infrastructure,” Gandhi said. “Many organisations will be held back by gaps in data integrity and specialised skills.”

Rather than pursuing large, disruptive projects, he argued that enterprises should focus on targeted operational improvements and disciplined execution. “The winners will be those who have the patience to fix structural deficits and modernise organisational culture, bridging the gap between strategy and readiness,” he said.

A disciplined mandate for 2026

Taken together, the lessons of 2025 point to a clear mandate for Indian enterprises. Digital transformation is no longer a test phase. As AI, cloud and automation become embedded into the fabric of business operations, the emphasis is shifting towards governance, security and sustained value creation.

For 2026, the challenge will not be adopting more technology, but executing with discipline,scaling intelligently, securing systems by design and ensuring that innovation translates into durable business impact.