D-Link introduces 4G/5G M2M solutions

D-Link Corporation, a global provider of networking solutions, has announced the launch of its latest range of 4G/5G Machine-to-Machine (M2M) solutions. This portfolio is designed to support connectivity and device management across diverse sectors, including smart buildings, transportation, telematics, and industrial automation. With a focus on real-time data transmission, operational efficiency, and robust remote management, the solutions aim to provide reliable, scalable, and secure infrastructure for distributed systems.

Comprehensive M2M portfolio for multiple use cases

D-Link’s 4G/5G M2M portfolio comprises three main product series: the DWM Series, offering WAN connectivity for dispersed endpoints; the DOM Series, facilitating integration between operational technology (OT), information technology (IT), and cloud platforms; and the DTM Series, which supports telematics applications in public transportation. Together, these offerings enable continuous, secure connectivity and simp lify deployment across a range of industrial and commercial scenarios.

The DWM Series includes M2M modems, PoE-enabled modems, and routers that provide 4G/5G connectivity with integrated VPN features for secure remote access. Dual-SIM failover functionality ensures network redundancy for mission-critical environments. These devices are particularly suited for connecting remote endpoints such as digital signage, kiosks, vending machines, electric vehicle charging stations, and PoE-powered devices like IP surveillance systems and smart poles.

Built-in compatibility with Modbus TCP, RTU, and ASCII facilitates seamless integration with existing industrial systems. These gateways are intended for use in smart buildings, factory automation, oil and gas telemetry, and environmental monitoring.

The DTM Series is purpose-built for transport and rail applications, with certifications including E-Mark, EN50155, EN45545, and EN50121-3-2. The 5G Transit Gateway enables real-time vehicle tracking, passenger Wi-Fi, and in-vehicle system connectivity. Designed for reliability in demanding environments, the devices use industrial-grade M12 connectors to ensure data integrity and meet stringent safety standards for buses, taxis, trucks, and rail vehicles.

To support effective management of M2M deployments, D-Link offers D-ECS, a centralised platform for monitoring and managing its M2M devices. The unified dashboard provides visibility over device and licence status, with features such as task scheduling, alert notifications, geo-location mapping, floor plan views, and performance analysis. These capabilities enable remote troubleshooting and help maximise system uptime without disrupting operational workflows.

D-Link’s M2M product suite reflects the growing demand for resilient, secure, and easily managed IIoT infrastructure. With applications across a range of sectors, the portfolio is designed to support organisations in enhancing connectivity, reducing maintenance overheads, and streamlining data-driven operations.