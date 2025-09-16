CrowdStrike enhances AI protection with leading firms

CrowdStrike has announced a series of collaborative initiatives with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Intel, Meta, NVIDIA, and Salesforce aimed at addressing the emerging security challenges associated with enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). These efforts are designed to integrate protections directly into the platforms and environments used to build, deploy, and operate AI technologies, using the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

As AI continues to be adopted across industries, it introduces new and complex attack vectors. These include model theft, data poisoning, manipulation of AI agents, and the compromise of cloud workloads. The Falcon platform is designed to help mitigate these risks by securing the environments and models in which AI operates, preventing unauthorised data transfers, identifying unapproved AI applications and integrations, and protecting AI agents within SaaS ecosystems.

Collaborations across the AI ecosystem

CrowdStrike is expanding the coverage of its Falcon platform through technical collaborations with major organisations in the AI and cloud computing sectors. With Amazon Web Services (AWS), CrowdStrike is delivering security across the AI development lifecycle, including model building, testing, deployment, and runtime, through native integrations with services such as Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, and AWS Marketplace. In partnership with Intel, the company is enhancing data protection at the source by leveraging Falcon, Data Protection on Intel’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU) technology, and supporting secure AI adoption through integration with Dell’s AI-enabled PCs.

With Meta, CrowdStrike has introducedCyberSOCEval, a new suite of benchmarks designed to evaluate the performance of AI systems in real-world security operations scenarios. Collaboration with NVIDIA enables security coverage across the full AI lifecycle for large language models (LLMs) and enterprise AI platforms, from development through to deployment and ongoing posture management. Meanwhile, with Salesforce, CrowdStrike is embedding Falcon Shield within the Salesforce Security Center and integrating Charlotte AI with Agentforce for Security, to enhance protection of AI agents, workflows, and applications within business environments.

Commenting on the initiative, Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike, stated, “Securing AI involves more than the technology itself, it requires protection across the full ecosystem in which AI is developed, deployed, and used.”

As AI technologies continue to operate across diverse environments, including cloud infrastructure, endpoint devices, and autonomous software agents, the associated security risks are expanding. While AI offers significant opportunities to transform operations, it also introduces new attack surfaces that adversaries may exploit. These risks include model theft, data poisoning, and the compromise of AI agents and cloud workloads.

CrowdStrike’s strategy is to embed security into the core platforms and tools that underpin AI adoption. Through its partnerships with key technology providers, the company aims to deliver a unified and consistent approach to safeguarding AI systems across the enterprise ecosystem.

Addressing emerging AI security risks

