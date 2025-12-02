CoreEL adds Lekha ADS division to strengthen defence communications

CoreEL Technologies India Private Limited (CoreEL), a provider of advanced electronic system-level products and solutions for the aerospace, defence and commercial sectors, has announced the acquisition of the Aerospace and Defence Systems (ADS) division of Lekha Wireless, a Bengaluru-based wireless communications company. The acquisition brings established wireless communication technologies, indigenous IP and a specialised engineering team into CoreEL, further developing its capabilities in the military communications domain.

The acquisition comes at a time when India’s demand for secure communication solutions, particularly in the aerospace and defence sector, is undergoing notable change. Customers are increasingly seeking indigenous, product-ready systems that can be deployed at scale. The addition of Lekha ADS’s capabilities enhances CoreEL’s capacity to address these requirements through a broader and more technically comprehensive portfolio. It also supports continued research and development aimed at producing next-generation communication systems.

A more comprehensive communications portfolio

Through this acquisition, CoreEL gains expanded engineering capacity and ready-to-deploy IP across Tactical and Vehicle SDRs, mesh radios, secure commercial communications equipment, MIL-standard radios, data links, missile communications and telemetry, and UAV communication systems.

These capabilities build on CoreEL’s existing work in communications, airborne systems, secure data links and SATCOM, enabling the company to respond to a wider set of operational and programme needs. The combined technologies allow CoreEL to address growing domestic and international requirements for robust and well-engineered communication systems.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Vishwanath Padur, Managing Director & CEO of CoreEL Technologies, said,“Secure communication in India is evolving rapidly, creating opportunities for organisations with strong indigenous competencies. The ADS division of Lekha brings significant wireless expertise, a strong portfolio of communication IPs and a culture that integrates well with CoreEL. By combining our system design and integration strengths with Lekha’s wireless technologies, we are better positioned to deliver advanced, locally engineered communication solutions to our customers.”

Amarnadha Reddy and Ramu Srinivasaiah, Founder Directors of Lekha Wireless, added,“Integrating Lekha’s ADS division with CoreEL brings together complementary cultures of innovation, product development and technical rigour. CoreEL’s engineering capabilities align well with Lekha ADS’s wireless communication expertise, creating a strong foundation for delivering reliable, next-generation communication solutions for defence users.”