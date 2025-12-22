BCSSL completes 5G FWA proof of concept with BSNL

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has completed and formally signed off a proof of concept (PoC) for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) at the MINDI Exchange in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The project was carried out in collaboration with Orange Business Services and focused on an enterprise-grade deployment of BSNL’s 5G FWA network. As part of the trial, BCSSL implemented a broadband network gateway (BNG)-based subscriber management framework, moving away from conventional tunnel-centric approaches such as Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE).

The BNG-led architecture supports carrier-grade subscriber authentication, dynamic IP address allocation and quality of service enforcement, while enabling integration with BSNL’s billing and authentication, authorisation and accounting (AAA) systems. According to the companies, this design is aligned with large-scale internet service provider and enterprise broadband requirements. Unlike GRE-based tunnelling, which is primarily used for traffic encapsulation, the BNG approach enables native broadband session control and policy enforcement.

The PoC validated the deployment of the 5G access network, core, radio components and customer premises equipment under field conditions. Test cases covering throughput, latency, jitter, session establishment and connection stability were completed and met the agreed key performance indicators.

Interoperability between the QuadGen radio access network, HPE core and BSNL’s transport, BNG and AAA systems was also demonstrated, indicating readiness for wider 5G FWA deployment. The project was supervised by BSNL’s technical teams, which have formally confirmed completion of the PoC.

Key outcomes

The trial confirmed stable performance of the 5G RAN and core network, successful integration with BSNL’s backbone and billing systems, and readiness for potential commercial deployment at additional sites.

In its formal sign-off, BSNL said all planned RAN, core and integration test cases were executed successfully under its supervision, with compliant performance metrics and successful establishment of 5G PDU sessions using a PPPoE billing workflow once the N6 interface was integrated with the BNG.

Commenting on the completion of the project, BCSSL Group Chairman Tejesh Kodali said the collaboration with BSNL and Orange Business Services marked an important step in the company’s work on next-generation connectivity. He said the PoC validated the technical approach and provided a foundation for future deployment and expansion.

Following the successful conclusion of the trial, BCSSL said it would use the outcomes of the PoC to support the next phase of 5G FWA deployment.