Andhra Pradesh to host 1GW AI-native data centres under new investment

Digital Connexion, a provider of highly connected and scalable AI-native data centre colocation and interconnection services, has announced a substantial investment aimed at expanding India’s digital infrastructure. The company plans to invest approximately USD11 billion over the next five years, up to 2030, to develop 1 gigawatt of purpose-built, AI-ready data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The project will be developed across a 400-acre site, marking one of the larger planned data centre expansions in the region. To formalise this initiative, Digital Connexion has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, Government of Andhra Pradesh, during an event in Visakhapatnam.

The proposed data centres are designed specifically to support advanced AI workloads and high-performance computing. They will include infrastructure such as dedicated substations, redundant power supply systems and high-density rack configurations intended to accommodate the increasing computational and energy demands of emerging technologies. Alongside these developments, the company continues to expand its presence in other major Indian cities. It operates a campus in Chennai and is constructing another facility in Mumbai’s Chandivali area. Both locations are positioned to deliver low-latency, carrier-neutral connectivity, which is essential for enterprises and cloud service providers.

Digital Connexion’s plans align with India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, which places emphasis on strengthening national digital capacity and supporting sustainable growth. The company states that its facilities will incorporate renewable energy sources, efficient architectural designs and advanced cooling systems to minimise environmental impact while supporting future technological requirements.