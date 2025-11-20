Airtel Payments Bank to deploy MLFF tolling at Daulatpura

Airtel Payments Bank has been awarded the contract by the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL) to implement the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at the Daulatpura Toll Plaza in Jaipur. The project forms part of a national move towards more efficient and technology-driven toll operations on major highways.

The MLFF system is designed to allow vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping, replacing the conventional barrier-based approach. It relies on FASTag and Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) authentication, using high-performance RFID readers alongside automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. By removing the need to halt at toll booths, the system aims to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow, decrease travel times and support better fuel efficiency.

The rollout of MLFF at Daulatpura is considered an important step in modernising toll collection infrastructure and aligns with government objectives to enhance roadway management through digital solutions. The deployment is expected to act as a reference point for broader MLFF adoption across the national highway network.

According to Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer of Airtel Payments Bank, India is undergoing a significant shift in transport and mobility, driven by advancements in digital infrastructure. He stated that the Bank’s collaboration with IHMCL contributes to wider efforts to digitise travel-related payments and streamline movement on national highways.

More broadly, the initiative supports the push towards frictionless mobility, encouraging the use of automated systems to facilitate smoother transit for both people and goods. The MLFF implementation at Daulatpura is anticipated to demonstrate the operational benefits of transitioning to fully electronic, barrier-less tolling.