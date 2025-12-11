AI adoption accelerates in agriculture with new govt measures

To boost crop output, promote sustainability, and improve farmer livelihoods, the Indian government has begun deploying artificial intelligence (AI) across the agriculture sector. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 9 December 2025, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Ramnath Thakur, outlined the key initiatives underway.

Kisan e-Mitra: AI support for farmers

A flagship initiative is Kisan e-Mitra, a voice-based AI chatbot designed to assist farmers with queries on schemes such as PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, and the Kisan Credit Card, among others. Available in eleven regional languages, the system has already responded to more than 93 lakh queries and currently handles over 8,000 questions per day.

AI-Driven pest surveillance strengthens crop security

The government has also operationalised the National Pest Surveillance System, which leverages AI and machine learning to detect pest infestations early and reduce climate change related crop losses.

The platform currently supports 66 crops and identifies more than 432 pests, with over 10,000 extension professionals using the system. AI-enabled analytics underpin satellite-based crop mapping and crop-weather monitoring, while farmers can upload pest images to receive real-time alerts.

“AI-based analytics using field photographs for satellite-based crop mapping is being used in crop–weather matching and monitoring of sown crops,” the minister added.

AI-powered forecasting guides sowing decisions

For the Kharif 2025 season, the ministry piloted an AI-driven monsoon onset forecasting system across parts of 13 states, in collaboration with the Development Innovation Lab–India.

The system produced probabilistic, localised monsoon onset predictions, vital for determining optimal sowing dates, using an open-source blended model that integrated NeuralGCM, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts’ AI Forecasting System (ECMWF), and 125 years of IMD rainfall data.

Farmers' reaction shows a major impact

A total of 3.88 crore (3,88,45,214) farmers across 13 states received these forecasts via SMS through the M-Kisan portal in five regional languages: Hindi, Odia, Marathi, Bangla and Punjabi. According to surveys conducted through Kisan Call Centres in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, 31–52% of farmers altered their crop or input choices, sowing dates, or land preparation practices in response to the alerts.