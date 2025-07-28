Nxtra, AMPIN ink deal for 205,167 MWh green energy supply

Nxtra by Airtel and AMPIN Energy Transition have strengthened their partnership through a new power-wheeling agreement involving 125.65 MW of solar-wind hybrid energy, delivered via Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS)-connected plants. With this agreement, the total renewable energy capacity under their partnership has now exceeded 200 MW. This development will enhance Nxtra’s infrastructural efficiency, drive deeper decarbonisation, and support operational excellence, further reinforcing its position as India’s leading provider of sustainable data centre solutions.

The additional capacity will be supplied to Nxtra in two phases, each via captive solar-wind projects located in Rajasthan and Karnataka. Previously, AMPIN had been supplying solar power to Nxtra through intra-state open access arrangements in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha. Under the new agreement, AMPIN will expand its reach to 11 additional states and introduce new capabilities, including large-scale ISTS-based renewable energy supply and the streamlined delivery of clean energy from a single Independent Power Producer (IPP).

Ashish Arora, CEO, Nxtra by Airtel, stated,“Sustainability is not just a commitment, it is our responsibility and an opportunity to lead. By powering our digital infrastructure with over 200 MW of renewable energy through our partnership with AMPIN, we are setting new benchmarks for the industry. This milestone reflects our leadership in using ISTS-backed clean energy to power our facilities reliably and sustainably, making a tangible climate impact. At Nxtra, we are committed to driving innovation and inspiring progress to ensure that our operations not only enable India’s digital growth but also safeguard the environment for future generations.”

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, AMPIN Energy Transition, commented, “With this partnership, we demonstrate that through a seamless integration of inter-state and intra-state renewable energy solutions, supported by a pan-India presence, we can enable any customer to undertake a near-complete transition to renewable energy. Nxtra by Airtel, a leader in the rapidly growing data centre space, shares our sustainability vision, and we are proud to help make data centres greener through this collaboration.”

AMPIN’s role in delivering scalable, sustainable energy solutions reflects its strategic approach to long-term customer partnerships across technologies and regions. Together, the two companies aim to showcase how large-scale renewable energy collaborations can drive systemic efficiency and support decarbonisation at scale.

Driven by its Net Zero commitment, now aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Nxtra by Airtel continues to accelerate its sustainability efforts by enabling significant decarbonisation of its digital infrastructure. The company has implemented various measures to reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations.

In June 2024, Nxtra joined the global RE100 initiative, pledging to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources. With this, it became the first data centre company in India, and the 14th Indian company overall, to join the initiative.