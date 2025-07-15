World youth skills day reflection: Empowering India’s future workforce through AI and digital skills

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape every sector, from healthcare and finance to manufacturing and education, it is imperative that government, industry, and academia come together to form a cohesive alliance. Such collaboration is essential to ensure that India’s young professionals are equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in an AI-driven world of work.

This World Youth Skills Day, it is vital to understand not just the opportunities AI presents but the underlying processes that power it. Creating an AI system involves several stages. It begins with data collection, the foundation of every AI model. This data can range from text and images to more complex inputs like behavioural patterns. Once collected, the data must be cleansed and formatted, removing irrelevant information and converting it into a machine-readable form.

The next step is algorithm selection. Just like a recipe guides cooking, an algorithm guides how data is processed. Different tasks call for different algorithms, one might be suited to natural language processing, while another may excel at image recognition. The selected algorithm is then used to train the AI model using the prepared data. In this phase, the model learns to make predictions or decisions, much like preparing for an exam. After training, the model’s performance is evaluated and refined. Once it reaches an acceptable level of accuracy, it is deployed, powering applications such as medical image diagnostics, robotic surgery, or AI chatbots.

India, home to the world’s largest youth population, with over 65% under the age of 35, is uniquely positioned to harness the AI revolution. However, automation and AI are rapidly disrupting traditional job markets. Digital literacy and AI fluency are no longer optional, they are vital tools for economic empowerment. Empowering youth with AI and digital skills is not just about employment, it is about enabling them to lead, innovate, and shape the digital world.

Each year, millions of graduates enter India’s job market. While the country has a strong legacy of producing technically capable talent, there remains a significant gap between academic curricula and the rapidly evolving demands of the digital and AI economy. Addressing this disconnect requires a systemic shift toward future-ready skills.

Kartik Narayan, CEO-Staffing at TeamLease Services, noted, “On this World Youth Skills Day, it’s worth recognising how fast the world of work is changing. A few decades ago, computer literacy and productivity tools were the game-changers. Today, it’s AI and digital platforms. This shift isn’t something to fear, it’s something to prepare for. For young people, embracing these new skills and the rise of gig work is key to staying ahead. The earlier we adapt, the better we’ll be ready for what’s next.”

Key Pillars of Youth Empowerment in the AI Era

1. Access to Digital Education

Early exposure to AI, coding, and digital literacy must be prioritised in schools and universities. Affordable, inclusive online learning platforms need to be scaled, with targeted efforts to reach marginalised communities. Mobile-first learning tools are particularly effective in extending digital education to rural and underserved regions, helping bridge the urban-rural divide.

2. Skill-Based Learning

There must be a decisive shift from theoretical education to practical, hands-on learning. Project-based and experiential learning models should be embedded in curricula. Students should be encouraged to pursue certifications in high-demand areas such as AI, cloud computing, data science, cybersecurity, and UI/UX design to increase their global competitiveness.

Bhagwati Shetty, CHRO at Comviva, emphasised, “Artificial Intelligence and related technologies are transforming the technology landscape by automating tasks, enhancing decision-making, and offering new insights. As AI continues to impact every industry, it is crucial that government, industry and academic institutions work together to reskill and upskill the growing number of young professionals graduating each year in India. At Comviva, we recognise the immense potential that young talent brings to the workforce. We have partnered with the University of Southampton Delhi and various universities in Bhubaneswar to co-develop strategic initiatives focused on talent development, collaborative innovation, and community impact. We have also launched a short-term course in AI/ML to equip students with practical skills aligned with industry requirements.”

3. Fostering Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Beyond employability, youth must be empowered to become creators of innovation and solutions. A startup mindset should be nurtured through AI-focused hackathons, incubators, and innovation hubs. With targeted mentorship, funding, and policy support, youth-led tech ventures can flourish and contribute meaningfully to economic development.

4. Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships

Meaningful collaboration between industry and academia is key to aligning training with market needs. Demand-driven skill development programmes, jointly designed by corporations and educational institutions, can ensure relevance. CSR funding should also be directed towards creating digital training centres and community tech labs.

5. Policy and Governance Support

Sustained government backing is essential. Initiatives such as Digital India, Skill India, and the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) must continue to prioritise AI integration into mainstream education. Equally important is the inclusion of topics like AI ethics, responsible technology use, and data privacy, critical for building a generation of thoughtful, ethical tech leaders.

Darshil Shah, Founder and Director at TreadBinary, added, “As technology continues to redefine our world, our most strategic investment lies in equipping young people with the skills to shape what comes next. Empowering youth with AI and digital skills goes far beyond technical know-how, it cultivates original thinking and innovation with clarity and confidence. These capabilities are not only transformative for individuals; they act as catalysts for inclusive and sustainable societal growth.”

He further said, “Skilling fosters a spirit of entrepreneurship, sharpens analytical thinking, and strengthens the intellectual fabric necessary to pursue the ambition of New India. It also addresses the critical disconnect between formal education and real-world employability. What sets this generation apart is their ability to harness technology for self-driven learning and growth. With access to digital platforms, open resources, and AI-powered tools, they can continuously adapt, advance, and lead. By nurturing AI fluency and digital confidence, we enable youth to question systems, reimagine solutions, and develop technologies grounded in equity and purpose.”

The Way Forward

The cumulative impact of these efforts will be a future-ready workforce with enhanced employability in high-demand technology roles. More importantly, it will foster a generation of young innovators who can lead India into a more inclusive and sustainable digital future. Empowered youth will be at the forefront of applying AI for social good,tackling real-world challenges in agriculture, education, healthcare, and climate resilience.

As we mark World Youth Skills Day, let us not simply teach youth to use technology, but empower them to question it, own it, and elevate it. Because when young people are truly empowered, they don’t just keep pace with the future, they create it.