Weaving the digital tapestry of future networks

From IoT to intelligent networks, telecom’s evolution is driving economic growth and innovation, transforming the network infrastructure of digital enterprises.

The telecommunications industry has made massive strides over the last few decades, profoundly impacting nations and societies. In an increasingly interconnected global society, the industry stands as the backbone of modern communication, linking individuals, communities, and nations like never before.

Its influence transcends geographical boundaries and time zones, affecting every facet of our lives. The industry serves as a catalyst for economic growth, driving innovation, productivity, and efficiency across various sectors. By providing the infrastructure and platforms that enable businesses to collaborate, operate, and reach customers globally, telecom networks are a driving force behind economic expansion and job creation.

Connectivity has always driven social development. From the telegraphs and telephones of the industrial era to the cellular, fibre, and data communications of the information era, each upgrade has transformed communication and economic growth. The transition from low-speed X.25 networks and expensive frame relay networks in the mid-1990s to high-speed cellular networks like 5G marks a significant evolution. The world is now moving towards the intelligent era, where connectivity is increasingly embedded with AI and Cloud technologies.

An intelligent network provides knowledge representation, reasoning, and explanation facilities, making the zero-touch paradigm a likely reality.

The increasing complexity of network infrastructure, densification of networks, and billions of IoT-connected devices make it impractical to manage and operate networks using only traditional network management methods and static policies. AI and automation are helping networks overcome this significant challenge. An intelligent network will not just take decisions autonomously; it will also provide knowledge representation, reasoning, and explanation facilities, making the zero-touch paradigm a likely reality.

With the advent of 5G, IoT, AI/ML, AR/VR, and the Metaverse, a digital revolution is on the brink, set to reshape industries and economies. Intelligent networks will become critical enablers for businesses across various sectors, from manufacturing and retail to healthcare and finance. The adoption of digital technologies makes intelligent connectivity even more crucial for enterprises to stay competitive and agile, driven by three major factors.

#1

From IoT to Connected Intelligent Digital Twins: The focus has shifted from basic IoT to intelligently connecting every physical asset. AI-powered consumer applications and intelligent chatbots are becoming integral to our lives, requiring more intelligent connections.

#2

From Best Effort to Differentiated Services: Telecom service providers must offer differentiated, deterministic, and predictable services. Different industries have varying connectivity requirements, such as massive connections for smart city applications and predictable latency for smart factory use cases.

#3

From Manual Operations to Hyper-Automation: The complexity of 5G networks necessitates hyper-automation. Manual operations and management (O&M) are insufficient for handling the increased connection density and configuration parameters. Integrating big data analytics and AI is essential to simplify decision-making and implement hyper-automation.

INTELLIGENT NETWORK CONCERNS

Implementing intelligent networks in enterprises presents several challenges. First, the complexity of integrating new technologies with existing systems can be daunting. To avoid disruptions, enterprises must ensure seamless interoperability between different technologies and platforms.

Additionally, as connectivity expands, so do the security risks. It is crucial for enterprises to prioritise robust security measures to safeguard against cyber threats and ensure data privacy.

Lastly, scalability is essential. Intelligent networks must be adaptable and scalable to accommodate future growth and technological advancements, requiring enterprises to invest in flexible solutions that can evolve with their needs.

ADDRESSING IMPLEMENTATION CHALLENGES

Enterprises can adopt several strategies to address these challenges. First, comprehensive planning is essential. Developing a detailed implementation plan that includes risk assessment, integration strategies, and a clear roadmap for deployment will ensure a smoother transition.

The NHS in the UK uses the intelligent network to connect patients with healthcare providers, enhancing service delivery and patient satisfaction.

Second, prioritising security is crucial. Enterprises must implement robust security protocols and regularly update them to counter evolving threats, which are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Conducting regular security audits, including frequent Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing of an enterprise’s IT and network environments, is imperative. Maintaining constant awareness among employees about cyber threats is also vital.

Third, a collaborative approach is beneficial. Enterprises should work closely with technology providers, telecom service providers, and other stakeholders to ensure smooth integration and operation of intelligent networks.

Finally, investing in scalable solutions is necessary. Enterprises should invest in technologies that can grow with the business, with a particular emphasis on cloud-based solutions that offer flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

LEVERAGING INTELLIGENT NETWORKS

Intelligent networks are already transforming various industries. In manufacturing, predictive maintenance uses sensors and AI to foresee equipment failures, reducing downtime and costs. Automotive giants like BMW, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Audi have deployed private 5G networks in their factories to connect machines, remotely monitor forklifts, and enhance the productivity of shop floor workers, thereby improving efficiency.

In healthcare, intelligent networks enable telemedicine and remote monitoring. Patients can receive real-time care and monitoring through connected devices, improving healthcare accessibility and outcomes. The NHS in the UK uses an intelligent network to connect patients with healthcare providers, enhancing service delivery and patient satisfaction.

In the retail sector, intelligent networks enable personalised shopping experiences. Retailers and e-commerce giants like Amazon, Walmart, and Flipkart use data from connected devices to understand customer preferences and behaviours, offering tailored recommendations and promotions. Amazon’s use of intelligent networks in its supply chain and customer service operations sets a benchmark for the industry.

THE FUTURE OF CONNECTIVITY

The shift towards intelligent connectivity is essential for realising the digital industry’s full potential. Intelligent connectivity, characterised by agility, flexibility, performance, security, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, will support diverse industrial applications with specific latency, speed, and power requirements.

While 5G addresses many of these needs, future technologies like 6G will continue to evolve, offering significant improvements in bandwidth, latency, and coverage. By embracing intelligent connectivity, enterprises can drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and create new revenue streams. The journey towards an intelligent connectivity era requires collaboration across the ecosystem to create a truly connected future.

By Sunil David

The author is a Digital Technology Consultant and former AT&T Regional Director of IoT (India and ASEAN region).

feedbackvnd@cybermedia.co.in