Unlocking the true potential of IoT

Imagine a world where your car not only diagnoses its own issues but also automatically schedules maintenance, optimising performance and saving you time and money. Picture train tracks monitored with millimetre precision, preventing accidents and ensuring safe, efficient journeys. Well, this is not science fiction; it is the evolving reality of the Internet of Things (IoT), fuelled by specialised silicon.

Advancements in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and automation are converging, creating unprecedented opportunities and driving the IoT market, which, according to Gartner, is projected to touch USD 991 billion by 2028. However, developing specialised silicon can truly unlocks the transformative power of this interconnected world.

Rise of the AIoT: Intelligence at the Edge

The sheer volume of data generated by IoT devices, estimated to reach 79.4 zettabytes by 2025 from 41.6 billion devices according to IDC forecast, demands more than just connectivity; it requires intelligence. This is where Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) takes IoT further by shifting data processing from the cloud to the edge directly on devices such as video cameras.

This means chipsets must support not only the communication aspects of IoT but also the AI capabilities required on edge for on-device processing.

Today, AIoT is transforming industries by embedding intelligence into IoT systems. For example, it ensures high-speed connectivity through dynamic load balancing and predictive network optimisation, minimising downtime in the telecommunications sector. In the automotive sector, AIoT empowers vehicles with autonomous decision-making, enhancing safety, energy efficiency, and fleet management. Similarly, it enables predictive maintenance and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and smart manufacturing practices in industrial IoT deployments.

Enhanced Security: Protecting

Hyper-Connected World

Connecting billions of devices necessitates robust security measures. Specialised silicon plays a crucial role in fortifying IoT systems against cyber threats. Chips with built-in security features, such as hardware-based encryption, boost capabilities and offer a robust defence against malicious attacks.

Telecommunications providers, for instance, benefit from these capabilities to secure the infrastructure of 5G networks and safeguard critical communication channels from cyber threats. In the automotive sector, secure silicon ensures the integrity of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, protecting against malicious intrusions that could compromise autonomous driving systems or smart traffic management.

Edge Computing: Real-Time Insights at the Centre Stage

The demand for real-time decision-making and reduced latency has propelled edge computing to the forefront. Unlike traditional cloud computing, edge computing processes data closer to the source. Specialised silicon chips, such as graphics processing units (GPUs) and neural processing units (NPUs), enable powerful yet energy-efficient edge computing.

In smart cities, GPUs process traffic data locally to optimise signal timings and reduce congestion. Specialised silicon enables edge computing, ensuring IoT systems deliver faster responses while alleviating pressure on centralised networks.

5G Connectivity: Unleashing the Full Potential of IoT

5G networks represent a transformative leap in IoT connectivity, offering ultra-fast speeds, near-zero latency, and the capacity to connect billions of devices seamlessly. This connectivity is essential for unlocking IoT’s full potential, enabling previously unattainable applications.

The high-speed data transmission of 5G allows IoT devices to communicate and exchange information in real-time. For instance, smart city systems, such as traffic management or energy grids, can instantaneously process massive volumes of data, leading to optimised operations and reduced energy consumption. Similarly, low-latency communication is critical for applications like autonomous vehicles, where split-second data processing can mean the difference between a smooth ride and an accident.

However, the surge in data generated by 5G-enabled IoT devices brings its own set of challenges. It is estimated that IoT will produce exabytes of data daily, creating immense pressure on existing infrastructure. Significant advancements in processing power and storage solutions are necessary to manage this. Specialised silicon chips designed for edge computing play a crucial role here, enabling real-time processing closer to the data source and reducing dependency on centralised cloud systems.

Challenges and Future Directions

While the potential of specialised silicon is vast, several challenges must be addressed to realise its capabilities fully. The lack of standardisation and interoperability remains a significant hurdle in the fragmented IoT ecosystem. Devices from different manufacturers often struggle to communicate effectively. This is particularly challenging in complex environments like smart cities, where data from multiple sources—such as traffic systems and energy grids—must work together. Additionally, the explosion of data generated by IoT devices raises concerns about data privacy and security.

Despite advances in specialised silicon’s built-in security features, protecting sensitive data against cyber threats like ransomware and ensuring compliance with privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA remains critical. Furthermore, power consumption remains a key challenge, especially for battery-powered IoT devices.

While specialised silicon has made strides in energy efficiency, innovations still need to extend battery life without compromising performance. Overcoming these challenges will require continued collaboration, industry-wide standardisation, and ongoing research. This will ultimately drive more powerful, secure, and energy-efficient solutions, unlocking the true potential of IoT in the future.

RajiV C Photograph: (RajiV C)

By Rajiv C Mody

The author is the CMD and CEO of Sasken Technologies.

