Understanding the importance of data protection today

Data Privacy Day is observed globally on January 28 every year. The importance of data protection and privacy is emphasised on this day. We hear the phrase "data" all the time these days. In general sense, data is a compilation of facts, information, and statistics that can take many different forms, including text, figures, sound, photos, and more. Any information that can be used to identify the individual can be included. Name, contact information, email address, date of birth or Aadhar details, PAN card number, passport details, and other personally identifying information may be included in the data.

As technology continues to transform the way information flows across borders, it has evolved into a day to raise awareness about protecting personal data. In an era of increasing digital dangers and governmental scrutiny, cybersecurity experts provide their opinions on how to safeguard private information and preserve sensitive data.

Why is Data Privacy crucial?

Inappropriate use of personal information, such as your name, address, online activity, or financial information, can result in financial fraud, identity theft, and even harassment or stalking.

In the current digital world, data privacy is of significant importance due to the vast collection, storage, and use of personal information by governments, businesses, and other organizations.

1. Protection against misuse of personal information:Without proper data privacy, people's social security numbers, credit card information, or even health records could be stolen and used.Data privacy ensures that a person's sensitive information is not misused for fraudulent activities.

2. Protection of Individual Rights: The right to determine how one's personal information should be used or shared is ensured by data privacy.It is less probable that people freely express themselves in the presence of surveillance, which, in turn impacts social and political discourse.

3. Trust in Digital Ecosystems: Companies respect data privacy develop greater trust with customers, which contributes to stronger ties and brand loyalty. Miscalculating data can have public scandals and legal consequences leading to loss of consumer trust.

4. Dependence on the Digital Economy:More services will migrate online, making data a prized currency. Protection of privacy ensures fair and ethical use of this resource, ensuring innovation and user rights. Data privacy, therefore, forms the bedrock for protection of personal liberties, responsible business practices, and building trust in an interconnected world.

Role of AI

According to Ripu Bajwa, Director of Sales and General Manager of Data Protection and Unstructured Data Solutions at Dell Technologies India, “Protecting data from malicious actors is more critical than ever in the AI age. AI can generate advanced ransomware, malware, and deepfake attacks, with threats like data poisoning, ransomware, privacy breaches, and social engineering becoming more common. As businesses rely more on data tools, the risk of sensitive information exposure increases, especially when AI systems depend on this data. A Dell Technologies report found that 45% of Indian businesses lack adequate security for generative AI.

To stay ahead, companies need a robust cyber resiliency strategy, protecting AI training data, models, and configurations. Modern workloads like Kubernetes volumes and PostgreSQL also require safeguarding. The Dell Solution for AI Data Protection ensures the security and recoverability of data driving AI workloads, providing performance, efficiency, and scalability.

Data Privacy Day serves as a reminder to prioritize personal information protection in an AI-driven world, adopt better data practices, and mitigate risks to ensure digital security.”

Varun Babbar, MD India, Qlik said, "Agentic AI can transform productivity by handling complex tasks independently and adapting to feedback, but its responsible use is essential making data privacy crucial for building trust. AI’s effectiveness depends on the quality of its data, making strong governance and data quality vital. Responsible data handling doesn’t just build trust, it unlocks AI’s full potential.

Protecting privacy today means being transparent, ethical, and proactive. As Agentic AI evolves, challenges like skill gaps, fragmented governance, and real-time data needs highlight the importance of clear processes and secure data pipelines. To succeed, businesses must upskill teams, implement strong governance, and invest in impactful AI solutions.

Building local cloud regions enhances data security and compliance, safeguarding sensitive information. With Gartner predicting that by 2028, 40% of enterprise AI assets will be traded through marketplaces, privacy and authenticity are more critical than ever. On Data Privacy Day, let’s commit to safeguarding data, building trust, and embracing the Agentic Systems Era, where intelligent agents create new opportunities for growth”

Digital Personal Data Protection Act

The much-awaited draft regulations for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, were made public by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on 3rd January 2025.The draft rules establish requirements for cross-border data transfers, mandate express consent for data processing, and enforce strict protocols for managing data breaches.

According to Jaspreet Singh, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat,"The Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) Rules 2025 represent a pivotal advancement in safeguarding digital fundamental rights. This robust legislation prioritizes the protection of personal data, granting individuals greater control over their information in an increasingly digitalized world. By introducing stringent regulations for data collection, processing, and storage, the DPDPA Rules 2025 aim to strike a balance between technological progress and the right to privacy.

The act mandates transparency from data handlers, enforces consent-driven data usage, and imposes substantial penalties for data breaches and non-compliance. With its emphasis on accountability and user empowerment, the DPDPA Rules 2025 reaffirms the importance of data privacy as a fundamental right. This forward-looking framework is set to establish new benchmarks for digital trust and security, fostering a safer and more equitable digital ecosystem."

What is India's position on data privacy?

With the DPDP Act, India's data privacy policy has changed to be more in line with international norms. There are still some significant distinctions between it and the US and the EU, though.The DPDP Act requires businesses to disclose the type, purpose, duration of retention, and accessibility of the data they collect, with a specific focus on digital personal data. Transparency is emphasised, and technical protections like encryption are necessary. The DPDP Act does not separate data into "personal" and "sensitive personal" categories like the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) does. Furthermore, some personal information is not covered by it since its requirements do not apply to non-digital data.

Regarding data breaches and notifications,Akshayy S. Nanda from Saraf and Partners noted that data fiduciaries must have mitigation plans in place and notify impacted users of breaches. "While the rights of data principals have been clarified, there is no specific timeline for organisations to respond. This could result in delayed responses, with some organisations potentially stretching their responses for up to months."