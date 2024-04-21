Telecom Person of the Year (2023)

K Rajaraman

Advertisment

Chairman, International Financial Services Centres Authority

(Former Secretary – Department of Telecommunications)

A bureaucrat par excellence, K Rajaraman’s visionary leadership has been instrumental in driving domestic telecom equipment manufacturing and streamlining decision-making processes within the DoT. He also played a crucial role in formulating the Indian Telegraph (Infrastructure Safety) Rules 2022, addressing significant safety concerns surrounding existing telecom infrastructure.

His astute stewardship in newer technologies positioned India as a frontrunner in shaping 6G standards, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive 6G roadmap. His proactive efforts resulted in the setting up a single-window clearance platform for all satellite-related networks, opening new avenues for connectivity and fostering technological innovation.

His strategic foresight and unwavering dedication have not only propelled India’s telecommunications sector to new heights but have also established him as a paragon of excellence and innovation in the industry.”