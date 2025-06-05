Sustainability in the digital age; How leaders are rethinking digital growth

Technology plays a critical role in supporting environmental protection and sustainability efforts. Its impact is multifaceted, driving innovations that reduce resource consumption, enhance efficiency, and mitigate environmental damage.

In today’s increasingly digital world, the environmental footprint of technology is growing rapidly. Embedding sustainability into the core of digital infrastructure means designing, building, and operating digital systems, such as data centres, cloud networks, telecommunications, and connected devices,with environmental responsibility at their foundation. This approach ensures that as digital capabilities expand, ecological impact is reduced, resources are conserved, and long-term environmental goals are actively supported.

A strong example of this in action is Bharti Airtel, which announced last month that it has solar-powered more than 30,000 of its network sites, lowering operational costs and significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Sustainability is a key pillar of the company’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. This milestone builds on a previous achievement in Q3 FY25, when Airtel solarised over 3,300 network locations.

Airtel has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing energy efficiency through a range of green initiatives. These include commissioning solar power units to support network infrastructure and investing in renewable energy solutions across its operations. In February 2024, Airtel also introduced recycled PVC SIM cards as part of its drive towards sustainable practices.

In October 2024, Airtel launched its Green 5G initiative in partnership with Nokia. This programme aims to improve the energy efficiency of its 4G and 5G networks, with an estimated reduction of 143,000 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually. A key goal of the Green 5G programme is the implementation of a “zero-traffic, zero-watt” operation—an approach that drastically reduces power consumption by cutting energy use to near-zero levels when there is no network traffic.

Why this matters

According to research published by ResearchGate, if left unchecked, the greenhouse gas emissions (GHGEs) from the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry could grow from 1–1.6% of global emissions in 2007 to over 14% of 2016-level global emissions by 2040, with data centres contributing to nearly half of this projected growth. To meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, the industry must reduce carbon emissions by 45% within the next decade.

Energy consumption in the technology sector remains high, particularly in operating data centres, which are often powered by non-renewable sources such as coal and natural gas. This demand is expected to rise even further as cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) continue to evolve.

Currently, data centres alone account for 1% to 2% of global energy consumption. With the continued growth of AI, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), this figure is projected to rise significantly. Without adequate sustainability measures, the expansion of digital infrastructure risks intensifying the global e-waste crisis, already the fastest-growing waste stream, of which less than 20% is properly recycled.

As the world marks World Environment Day, the technology sector is making its presence felt, not just through sustainability pledges, but through concrete, scalable action. At a time when the environmental impact of digital infrastructure is under increasing scrutiny, several industry leaders are demonstrating how innovation can go hand in hand with sustainability.

From energy-efficient data centres and responsible IT lifecycle management to eco-conscious mobility solutions, these trailblazers are embedding sustainability deep within the core of their business strategies. Here’s what some of the leading voices in the tech industry have to say about building a more sustainable digital future:

Ramanujam Komanduri, Country Manager, Pure Storage India said, "At Pure Storage, sustainability is integral to our innovation strategy. Our data storage solutions are engineered to consume up to 85% less energy and 77% less space than legacy systems helping organisations reduce their environmental impact."

He further added, "In addition, Pure Storage's unique Evergreen model extends the life of hardware through non-disruptive modular upgrades, dramatically reducing e-waste. This World Environment Day, with the theme #BeatPlasticPollution, we’re reaffirming our commitment to reducing e-waste, energy consumption, and reliance on plastic-intensive components. Together, let's work towards a more circular, energy-efficient future."

Narendra Sen, Founder & CEO, RackBank"On World Environment Day, we’re reminded that true innovation must be sustainable at its core. At RackBank, our carbon-neutral AI data centres reflect this belief, combining performance with purpose."

Sen continued, "Our patented Varuna Liquid Immersion Cooling System not only reduces cooling costs by up to 70%, but also significantly improves energy efficiency, helping us and our clients minimise environmental impact. Our approach to sustainable technology goes beyond energy it includes thoughtful resource management across the infrastructure lifecycle, including efforts to reduce material and plastic waste."

He further noted, "We are minimising the use of single-use plastics, optimising material reuse, and adopting eco-conscious alternatives across our data centre operations and deployment practices. By rethinking how we build, power, and scale digital infrastructure, we are proving that technology can grow without compromising the health of our planet. Sustainability isn’t a side initiative, it’s a design principle."

Ajay Sawant, Chairman and Managing Director, Orient Technologies Limited expressed, "This World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to driving sustainability through smarter IT practices. At Orient Technologies, we help our clients adopt responsible IT lifecycle management, maximising asset utilisation, extending hardware life, and ensuring environmentally safe disposal."

He continued, "These practices not only reduce electronic and plastic waste but also support a more circular, low-impact approach to technology. By embedding sustainability into every stage of the IT lifecycle, we're helping businesses build greener digital infrastructures without compromising performance."

Matthew Foxton, India Regional President and Executive Vice President, Branding & Communications, IDEMIA Group said, "At IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), environmental sustainability is embedded into everything we do. On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to reducing environmental impact across our operations—from eco-designed products to improved manufacturing and service processes.

He added, "Initiatives like GREENPAY and GREENCONNECT reflect how IST incorporates environmental considerations into secure payment and connectivity solutions. We follow a clear path: reduce, reuse and recycle—while partnering with responsible suppliers and driving resource efficiency across our value chain. At IST India, this commitment comes alive through energy-efficient practices, waste reduction, and community-driven initiatives."

Sriram Kannan, Founder & CEO, Routematic said,"This World Environment Day, as the global focus sharpens on curbing pollution, we’re reminded that sustainability must be embedded in every layer of business operations, including how we move people.With ESG goals reshaping corporate strategies, businesses are rethinking employee transport, and Routematic is proud to lead this shift. As India’s leading AI-driven Corporate Transport-as-a-Service provider, we combine AI-powered route optimisation, shared mobility, and EV integration to reduce emissions and resource use."Serving over 300,000 users across 23 cities and targeting 30% EV fleet adoption, we’re building a corporate mobility ecosystem that’s smart, responsible, and truly sustainable."

The insights shared by these tech leaders reinforce a growing industry consensus: sustainability must be built into the foundation of digital transformation. As data demands rise and digital infrastructure expands, it is imperative that technology evolves not just in capability, but in conscience.