Strengthening cross-sectoral regulatory cooperation in the digital era

An initiative of TRAI, the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCoR) was established to promote collaboration among sectoral regulators from the consumer affairs, IT, telecommunications, financial, and insurance sectors. The aim is to address cross-sectoral regulatory challenges within the digital space and jointly adopt appropriate regulatory measures.

On 25 April 2025, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) convened a high-level meeting of the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCoR) at its headquarters in New Delhi, as part of its intensified efforts to combat unsolicited commercial communication (UCC), spam, and digital fraud.

The meeting, which brought together key sectoral regulators such as the RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, PFRDA, and MeitY, along with special guests from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), focused on enhancing cross-sectoral regulatory cooperation in the digital era.

The issue of spam and scams via OTT and RCS communication platforms was discussed. It was agreed that MeitY would engage with relevant stakeholders to implement measures analogous to those already in place for traditional telecommunications.

Furthermore, it was decided that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would lead stakeholder engagement efforts to tackle spam and scam calls originating from platforms offering rich and over-the-top communication services. These online platforms have become new channels for scammers and spammers to exploit and target consumers.

What is RCS messaging?

Rich Communication Services (RCS) is an advanced messaging protocol that enhances traditional SMS by enabling multimedia sharing, read receipts, and interactive features, typically supported by mobile network operators.

While SMS remains crucial for transactional messaging and cost-effective mass communication, RCS provides an improved platform for promotional activities. Its features, including interactive buttons, multimedia sharing, and read receipts, allow for more personalised and engaging customer interactions. RCS and SMS complement each other within a broader cross-channel strategy, where RCS is used for targeted, high-impact engagement, and SMS for reaching large audiences economically.

Increasing OTT Scams

As the popularity of over-the-top (OTT) platforms continues to surge, so too does the incidence of scams targeting users of these services. Cybercriminals are exploiting the widespread use of OTT platforms to deceive consumers and gain unauthorised access to their personal and financial information.

One of the most common scams involves third-party applications that claim to offer free or heavily discounted access to TV series, films, and other media content. These fraudulent apps often promise complimentary subscriptions or exclusive deals but are, in fact, designed to steal sensitive data. By clicking on fake URLs or downloading malicious apps, users unknowingly expose their devices to malware, allowing hackers to access banking details and personal information.

As OTT platforms continue to grow in popularity, so too does the risk of cyberattacks. Common cyber threats faced by OTT services include distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, credential stuffing, and phishing attempts.

The Growing Danger of Spam and Fraud on OTT Platforms

The increasing threat of spam and fraud on over-the-top (OTT) platforms has raised serious concerns among telecom companies. Last month, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Vice-Chairman of Bharti Airtel, urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to extend its regulatory oversight to OTT communication platforms in order to significantly curb spam.

In a letter addressed to TRAI Secretary Atul Kumar Chaudhary, Vittal proposed three immediate actions that TRAI could implement to tackle spam on OTT platforms. First, he recommended applying the Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) framework to OTT services. Second, he suggested mandating the use of a Know Your Customer (KYC) framework by OTT platforms. Third, he advocated for the extension of the centralised blacklist system, currently used for spam detection, to include OTT communications.

However, efforts to regulate these platforms have faced obstacles, as neither the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) nor the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) currently exercises authority over OTT services. While TRAI has made efforts to tackle unsolicited messages through conventional channels, it has maintained that OTT platforms do not fall within its existing regulatory scope.

As the digital entertainment landscape continues to evolve, it is vital for both users and service providers to remain alert. Users should be wary of offers that appear too good to be true, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and ensure that they download apps only from trusted sources. Meanwhile, OTT providers must enhance their cybersecurity measures, educate their users, and work collaboratively with regulatory authorities to address these escalating threats.