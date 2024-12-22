Scaling AI in data centres for the next big leap

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries, economies, and societies like never before. India, known for its tech innovation, is emerging as a global leader in adopting AI technologies. According to a Boston Consulting Group report, the country is at the forefront of embracing AI technologies. A significant gap has surfaced in the ability to deploy AI effectively. According to a Cisco study, only 18% of Indian companies are fully equipped to leverage AI in 2024.

Advertisment

GPU-optimised data centres are not just about meeting current computational needs but are designed for scalability, accommodating future AI advancements.

This stark reality highlights the urgent need for robust, GPU-optimised infrastructure to support AI deployments and ensure India’s continued competitiveness in the global AI race.

The AI Opportunity: A USD 1.4 B

Advertisment

Investment Landscape

India’s potential as an AI powerhouse is evident in its ranking as the tenth-largest recipient of private AI investments globally. In 2023, the country attracted USD 1.4 billion in funding, as reported by Bond Capital. This influx of investment underscores the strong interest in building the foundational infrastructure needed for AI innovation.

Advertisment

However, despite this momentum, gaps remain in the availability of high-performance computational resources necessary for AI training and inferencing. The rapid evolution of AI models, especially large language models (LLMs) and generative AI systems, demands specialised infrastructure capable of handling massive computational workloads.

GPU-Optimised Infrastructure

Driving AI Growth

Advertisment

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) are the backbone of AI infrastructure. Their parallel processing capabilities uniquely suit the complex mathematical computations required in AI model training and inferencing. Unlike traditional CPUs, GPUs can effectively handle the scale and speed needed to power AI applications.

India’s AI-driven aspirations are catalysing a shift toward GPU-optimised data centres. These data centres are not just about meeting current computational needs but are designed for scalability, accommodating future AI advancements.

Government Initiatives for an

Advertisment

AI-Ready Ecosystem

Recognising AI’s transformative potential, the Government of India is making significant strides to develop AI computing infrastructure. A major initiative involves a public-private partnership to establish an AI computing project with at least 10,000 GPUs. This ambitious effort aims to provide the computational backbone needed to propel AI research, development, and deployment across sectors.

This project aligns with India’s vision of becoming a global leader in AI innovation. The initiative is expected to bridge the readiness gap and accelerate the adoption of AI technologies nationwide by enabling access to advanced GPU infrastructure.

Advertisment

Private Sector’s Role in Creating

AI Infrastructure

While government initiatives are commendable, the private sector is equally critical in scaling AI infrastructure. Indian companies must seize this opportunity to invest in cutting-edge GPU solutions through in-house data centre development or leveraging hyperscale colocation providers.

Advertisment

The Government of India aims to establish an AI computing project with 10,000 GPUs to bridge gaps in the country’s AI deployment capabilities.

For instance, hyperscale data centres are equipped to meet stringent performance and reliability requirements for AI workloads. These facilities offer scalable GPU instances, enabling organisations to deploy AI applications with minimal latency and maximum efficiency.

Accelerating India’s Journey to AI Leadership

The nation stands at a critical juncture in its AI journey. To maintain its leadership position, the country must prioritise investments in GPU-optimised infrastructure. The collaboration between the government and private sector will be pivotal in building a robust AI ecosystem that empowers Indian enterprises to innovate and compete globally.

With the right infrastructure, India can unlock the full potential of AI, driving economic growth and addressing some of society’s most pressing challenges. GPU-optimised data centres are the foundation for India’s AI-driven future.

Anil Pawar

The author is the Chief AI Officer at Yotta Data Services.

feedbackvnd@cybermedia.co.in